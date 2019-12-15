Report: Patriots Face Loss of NFL Draft Pick, Fines for Illegal Video of Bengals

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The New England Patriots are reportedly facing the potential "loss of at least one draft pick and heavy fines" after the team's camera crew violated NFL rules by filming the field and the Cincinnati Bengals sideline from the Cleveland Browns press box, per Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.

Per that report, "There is the possibility of a suspension for a member of upper management and/or ownership as well, sources said, pending the results of the NFL's full investigation into the matter."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.