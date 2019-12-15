Report: Patriots Face Loss of NFL Draft Pick, Fines for Illegal Video of Bengals

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 15, 2019

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick speaks to the media following an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The New England Patriots are reportedly facing the potential "loss of at least one draft pick and heavy fines" after the team's camera crew violated NFL rules by filming the field and the Cincinnati Bengals sideline from the Cleveland Browns press box, per Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.

Per that report, "There is the possibility of a suspension for a member of upper management and/or ownership as well, sources said, pending the results of the NFL's full investigation into the matter."

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Browns Wants Kitchens as HC 'For a Long Time'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Browns Wants Kitchens as HC 'For a Long Time'

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Gronk Shouts Out Former Teammates, Coaches in IG Post

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Gronk Shouts Out Former Teammates, Coaches in IG Post

    Lauren Campbell
    via NESN.com

    Report: Julian Edelman, Ted Karras Make Trip with Pats

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Report: Julian Edelman, Ted Karras Make Trip with Pats

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo

    1 Starter Every Team Must Replace Next Year

    These first-stringers are on their way out

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    1 Starter Every Team Must Replace Next Year

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report