Military Investigating Students Using White Power Gesture During Army vs. Navy

Military Investigating Students Using White Power Gesture During Army vs. NavyDecember 15, 2019
Military officials told Dennis Romero of NBC News they are investigating the West Point cadets and Naval Academy midshipman who made what appeared to be white supremacist hand gestures during ESPN's broadcast of the Army-Navy game Saturday.
As the son of an #Annapolis grad who was a schoolmate of former #President #JimmyCarter, I'm disgusted by the behavior of both the #WestPoint #Cadets & the #Midshipmen of displaying the racist #WhitePower symbol during today's #ArmyNavyGame. Those involved need to be disciplined. https://t.co/ynSyfqzc6N
"West Point is looking into it, and we do not know the intent of the cadets," Lt. Col. Christopher Ophardt, director of public affairs, told Romero in an email.
"We are aware and will be looking into it," added Cmdr. Alana Garas of the Naval Academy.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
