Military Investigating Students Using White Power Gesture During Army vs. Navy

Jacquelyn Martin/Associated Press

Military officials told Dennis Romero of NBC News they are investigating the West Point cadets and Naval Academy midshipman who made what appeared to be white supremacist hand gestures during ESPN's broadcast of the Army-Navy game Saturday.

"West Point is looking into it, and we do not know the intent of the cadets," Lt. Col. Christopher Ophardt, director of public affairs, told Romero in an email.

"We are aware and will be looking into it," added Cmdr. Alana Garas of the Naval Academy.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.