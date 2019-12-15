Bray Wyatt and 5 WWE Stars Who Desperately Need Strong WWE TLC 2019 Showings

0 of 5

The annual TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs pay-per-view is usually a fan favorite, but this year's event has one of the strangest cards we have seen from WWE in years.

Unless plans change before Sunday's show, management has only booked three title matches for TLC, and all of them are for sets of tag belts. No singles championships are being defended, which hasn't happened at a WWE PPV in many years.

While this all sounds like a recipe for disaster, TLC has a solid lineup of contests. We have one ladder, one tables and two TLC matches to look forward to, in addition to some interesting standard matches.

The main problem the company is facing with this show is the build. A few of the feuds did not have much time to make the crowd care, and the rest involve the same storylines people have been complaining about for weeks heading into Sunday.

Let's take a look at the five Superstars who need to impress the crowd at TLC or risk becoming pariahs.