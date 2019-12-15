Rose Bowl 2020: TV Schedule, Odds and Predictions for Oregon vs. Wisconsin

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Oregon's College Football Playoff hopes ended on Nov. 23, when the Ducks lost a road game at Arizona State. Despite that, this could be considered a successful season for them.

After winning the Pac-12 championship on Dec. 6, Oregon will look to end its season with a major victory when it takes on Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day. The Ducks are making their first Rose Bowl appearance since the 2014 season, while the Badgers last played in the game at the end of the 2012 season.

Although Wisconsin didn't win the Big Ten title, it had a strong season and will be a challenging opponent for Oregon in this New Year's Six bowl matchup.

2020 Rose Bowl Information

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 1

Site: Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif.

Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Odds (via Caesars): Wisconsin -3

Preview, Predictions

After losing its season opener to Auburn, Oregon went on a roll. The Ducks won nine straight games following that defeat, and they were firmly in the CFP conversation in the closing weeks of the regular season.

But following its loss to Arizona State, Oregon's playoff chances were over, even if it went on to win the Pac-12 title. And that's exactly what the Ducks did, as they thwarted Utah's CFP chances with a 37-15 win in the Pac-12 Championship Game.

Wisconsin has three losses this season, but two of those came against Ohio State, the No. 2 team in the country. The Badgers opened the season with six consecutive wins, and they finished first in the Big Ten West Division, earning them a spot in the conference championship game.

However, Wisconsin had a surprising loss at Illinois on Oct. 19, which was followed by a defeat at Ohio State the next week. The Badgers' second loss to the Buckeyes came in the Big Ten Championship Game earlier in December.

Wisconsin leads its all-time series against Oregon 3-2, but the Badgers haven't beat the Ducks since 2000, and Oregon has won the past two meetings between the teams. The last time these schools faced was the 2012 Rose Bowl, which the Ducks won 45-38.

Things weren't always so great for Oregon in recent seasons. Most of its senior class, including quarterback Justin Herbert, were part of the 2016 season, when the Ducks went 4-8 in the last season of the Mark Helfrich era.

Oregon then went 7-6 in 2017, Willie Taggart's lone season as head coach. Now, under Mario Cristobal, the Ducks are back to being successful.

"It's validation," Cristobal said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "It's validation for all that they've done. I don't know if anyone here has been through a 4-8 season. I've been through one of those. It's about as horrible and miserable as it gets. It causes some people to break down, some people to quit, some people to leave. Then there's a core that just puts their foot in the ground and says, 'We're going to change things.'"

For one last time in college, expect Herbert to deliver an impressive showing (as long as he doesn't decide to sit out for NFL draft preparation). There's a reason why he will be one of the top picks in the draft: He's one of the best quarterbacks in the nation this season.

While Wisconsin will be one of its toughest foes yet, Oregon's offense will be too much for the Badgers to stop. The Ducks rank 15th in the country with 35.9 points per game, and they will win a shootout to end their season with a Rose Bowl victory.

Predictions: Oregon 38, Wisconsin 31