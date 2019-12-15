Early National Signing Day 2019: Top Uncommitted Football Recruits to Watch

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

A pair of top college football recruits in the class of 2020 are slated to make commitments during the early signing period from Wednesday to Friday.

Clemson owns pledges from two of the top three players in the 247Sports composite player rankings. Dabo Swinney's Tigers are also in the mix for linebacker Justin Flowe and defensive end Jordan Burch.

However, a few recent developments may shift at least one of those 5-star players away from the national champion.

Top Uncommitted Recruits to Watch

Jordan Flowe, LB, Upland (Upland, CA)

Flowe will not make an official decision until Wednesday, but his destination appears to be clearer than it was entering Saturday.

According to The Oregonian's Andrew Nemec, Oregon has developed into the favorite in the linebacker's recruitment. That makes more sense after Clemson earned linebacker Trenton Simpson's commitment Saturday.

With the No. 5 linebacker in tow, the Tigers have an insurance policy at the position to absorb the blow of losing out on Flowe to a West Coast program.

If Mario Cristobal lands the California product, he will have two of the top four players at the position in the class of 2020. Noah Sewell, the No. 4 linebacker from Orem, Utah, previously pledged to the Ducks, and he is the only 5-star recruit in the class.

At the moment, Oregon owns the No. 16 overall class in the FBS, but its profile could rise with the addition of Flowe.

Miami and Georgia are still in the mix, and Flowe made a recent visit to USC, but it appears Oregon will be his final selection.

Jordan Burch, DE, Hammond School (Columbia, SC)

While many experts have an idea of where Flowe lands, Jordan Burch's fate is more of a mystery.

The defensive end listed Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU and South Carolina as his five finalists in October.

According to The State's Lou Bezjak, Burch has not publicly discussed his intentions much or posted them on social media.

The 247Sports "Crystal Ball" prediction has Burch staying in state and attending Clemson, but that was only cast with 50 percent certainty.

If Clemson lands the defensive end, it would own commitments from each of the top three defensive linemen in the class of 2020. Defensive tackle and No. 1 recruit Bryan Bresee and No. 3 player Myles Murphy, a defensive end, headline the Tigers' recruiting haul.

For each of the other four schools, Burch would be its top prospect coming in for next season. Alabama and LSU are in possession of top-10 players on offense, Georgia has two 5-star pledges and South Carolina currently owns the No. 18 class.

Burch's decision would boost all of the five classes, but if he opts for the Gamecocks, they would earn the biggest jolt.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Recruiting information obtained from 247Sports..