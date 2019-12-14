Lakers' LeBron James Says It 'Sucks' Missing His Children's Sporting Events

Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is using an off day to attend his son LeBron James Jr.'s (known as Bronny) high school game against alma mater St. Vincent-St. Mary in Akron, Ohio, on Saturday.

James isn't afforded the opportunity to see most of his children's sporting events given his busy schedule, and he spoke with Dave McMenamin of ESPN and other reporters Friday about his disappointment that he can't attend more:

"If you ask me what's been the only sucky thing about this season so far is that my son has played like six games into his freshman year and I haven't seen one.

"I love what I do. I don't take this for granted. This is a dream come true. But missing my son, you know Bron Jr., missing [my other son] Bryce's first game the other day when we left for Orlando, his first game of the season. Missing my daughter at gymnastics and things of that nature, and I understand the business, but it sucks."

James clearly loves going to his children's games, with his reaction to Bronny's dunk in a matchup last summer acting as one example:

He also joined Bronny's layup line and unleashed a monstrous dunk:

James has also made time for some postgame teaching moments, such as this one for his son Bryce:

James and the Lakers moved to 23-3 after beating the Miami Heat 113-110 on Friday. Bronny James' Sierra Canyon Trailblazers are ranked seventh in USA Today's latest Top 25 national rankings.