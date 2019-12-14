Georgia RB James Cook Arrested on Alcohol, Driving Without Valid License Charges

Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Georgia sophomore running back James Cook was arrested and charged with driving without a valid license and possessing an open alcoholic beverage container in his passenger area Saturday, per Brandon Sudge of the Macon Telegraph.

Sudge reported that jail logs said Cook was booked into the Athens Clarke-County jail at 1:46 a.m. ET and released at 2:57 a.m.

Cook amassed 308 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in 12 games for the Bulldogs this season.

