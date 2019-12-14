Georgia RB James Cook Arrested on Alcohol, Driving Without Valid License Charges

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorDecember 14, 2019

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: James Cook #4 of the Georgia Bulldogs runs with the ball during a game between Georgia Bulldogs and LSU Tigers at Mercedes Benz Stadium on December 7, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images)
Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Georgia sophomore running back James Cook was arrested and charged with driving without a valid license and possessing an open alcoholic beverage container in his passenger area Saturday, per Brandon Sudge of the Macon Telegraph.

Sudge reported that jail logs said Cook was booked into the Athens Clarke-County jail at 1:46 a.m. ET and released at 2:57 a.m.

Cook amassed 308 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in 12 games for the Bulldogs this season.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: UGA's James Cook Arrested

    Georgia Bulldogs Football logo
    Georgia Bulldogs Football

    Report: UGA's James Cook Arrested

    macon
    via macon

    Todd Gurley not a fan of his recent play being labeled 'vintage'

    Georgia Bulldogs Football logo
    Georgia Bulldogs Football

    Todd Gurley not a fan of his recent play being labeled 'vintage'

    Joe Vitale
    via University of Georgia Wire

    Georgia Bulldog Running Back, James Cook Arrested

    Georgia Bulldogs Football logo
    Georgia Bulldogs Football

    Georgia Bulldog Running Back, James Cook Arrested

    Maven
    via Maven

    5-star visitor adds to Georgia’s star-studded weekend

    Georgia Bulldogs Football logo
    Georgia Bulldogs Football

    5-star visitor adds to Georgia’s star-studded weekend

    Joe Vitale
    via University of Georgia Wire