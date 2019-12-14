Andre Drummond Trade Rumors: Hornets 'Have No Interest' in Pistons Center

PEDRO PARDO/Getty Images

The Charlotte Hornets have "no interest" in acquiring Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond, according to Vince Ellis of the Detroit Free Press on Saturday.

That news was in response to a report from Sean Deveney of Heavy.com, who wrote on Nov. 22 that the Hornets were targeting Drummond and had been interested in him for over a year.

Drummond, 26, is averaging 17.7 points and a league-leading 16.6 rebounds per game. He has a player option for 2020-21 that he can waive to become a free agent next summer.

The 10-15 Pistons are mired in 10th place in the Eastern Conference.

Injuries have taken a toll, with Blake Griffin missing 12 games and Reggie Jackson out for all but two. Griffin has also struggled since coming back, scoring 17.1 points on just 38.1 percent shooting.

There's a 2.5-game gap between the top seven Eastern Conference teams and the rest of the East, with the Orlando Magic holding the eighth spot despite an 11-14 record. It's possible that Detroit sneaks into the postseason, but the Pistons are far from contending for an NBA title.

Dealing the productive Drummond wouldn't be a bad idea considering he may opt for free agency after the season.

The Hornets could be a good fit, as they are struggling on the boards on a nightly basis. Per ESPN.com, they rank 24th in rebounding differential.

But Mitchell Northam of Sports Illustrated wrote in November that Drummond doesn't fit with head coach James Borrego's style. Northam also mentioned the Hornets' current path to rebuild around younger players as well as the large amount of money Drummond will receive in the future as reasons the team likely isn't interested in him.

But if the Pistons continue their struggles into the winter, the big man's name could be the subject of rumors prior to the Feb. 6 trade deadline.