LeBron James Says 'My Teammates Got on My Ass' During Lakers' Win vs. Heat

LeBron James played his worst half of basketball of the season against the Miami Heat on Friday, turning the ball over seven times and shooting 4-of-11 from the field as the Los Angeles Lakers trailed by eight points going into the break.

His teammates apparently let him know about it.

"My teammates got on my ass," James told ESPN's Israel Gutierrez after the Lakers' 113-110 victory. "They told me you're playing too passive, thinking about the game way too much instead of read and reacting and doing what you do. ... [Anthony Davis] got on me, Boogie Cousins got on me, and they told me to just be me. So I was like, 'Thank God we have two halves in a basketball game,' where I can flush the first one and then come back and try to help us win."

James righted the ship after halftime, committing only one more turnover and scoring 17 of his 28 points in the second half. He finished with 28 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds, narrowly missing out on his seventh triple-double of the season.

