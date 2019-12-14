Army vs. Navy Game 2019: Start Time and Predictions for Rivalry Game

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

A 9-2 season for Navy has landed the Midshipmen in a bowl game. But before the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 31, there's one more game on Navy's schedule. And it's arguably its most important.

Navy and Army are set to face off for the 120th time when the two teams play Saturday afternoon in Philadelphia. While the Midshipmen will have one more game, this will be the final outing of the season for the Black Knights.

If Navy wins, it will capture the Commander-In-Chief's Trophy, which is awarded to the service academy that finishes with the best record in the season round-robin between Navy, Army and Air Force. The Midshipmen beat the Air Force Falcons 34-25 in October.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's Army-Navy game.

2019 Army-Navy Game Information

Date: Saturday, Dec. 14

Site: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Preview, Predictions

Although Navy is the favorite for this year's game, Army has recent history on its side. The Black Knights have won the last three meetings between the two teams, and they have taken the last two Commander-In-Chief's Trophies.

Prior to Army winning the matchup in 2016, Navy had won 14 straight meetings between the two teams.

The Midshipmen have been impressive this year and were ranked No. 23 in the final College Football Playoff rankings. Their only losses have come against Memphis on Sept. 26 and Notre Dame on Nov. 16, both teams that finished in the top 17 in the rankings.

Two of Navy's best wins came in recent weeks, as it beat SMU at home on Nov. 23 and then notched a road victory at Houston the following week. The Midshipmen will go on to face Kansas State in the Liberty Bowl on New Year's Eve.

"Going to a bowl game is always one of our top goals, but right now, our only focus is to get goal No. 1, and that is to beat Army and win back the Commander-In-Chief's Trophy," Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo said ahead of the game.

That shouldn't be a problem for the Midshipmen this year.

Navy has the momentum entering this matchup, as Army has lost six of its last eight games after opening the season 3-1. Meanwhile, the Midshipmen have won seven of their last eight.

Don't expect the ball to go through the air much, as the game features the two top rushing offenses in the country. Navy averages 360.8 yards on the ground per game, while Army averages 311.7. No other team averages 300 rushing yards per game.

But the Midshipmen have the more impressive rushing attack, and that will be what carries them to victory and ends their losing streak in the series against the Black Knights. Expect Navy senior quarterback Malcolm Perry to continue his strong season, as he leads the team with 1,500 rushing yards and 19 rushing touchdowns.

Perry will be too much for Army's defense to handle, and Navy will pull away in the second half for a sizable victory.

Prediction: Navy 31, Army 17