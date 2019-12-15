New Day Beats The Revival, Retains SmackDown Tag Team Titles at WWE TLC 2019

Photo credit: WWE.com.

New Day defeated The Revival in a ladder match to retain the SmackDown Tag Team Championships at WWE TLC on Sunday.

The thrilling match concluded when Kofi Kingston swung the championships and hit Scott Dawson in the face, knocking him off a ladder and through another lying near the corner. He was then able to reach up and grab the swinging belts for the New Day to retain.

While the tag team division hasn't necessarily been a focal point on SmackDown in recent months, New Day and The Revival have clearly been the top two teams, and they have faced each other on several occasions as a result.

On the Dec. 6 episode of SmackDown, The Revival faced Mustafa Ali and Shorty G, Heavy Machinery and Lucha House Party in a Fatal 4-Way Elimination match to determine the No. 1 contenders for the SmackDown tag team titles.

After last eliminating Ali and Shorty G, Dawson and Dash Wilder cut a passionate promo about how they're sick of New Day's antics and want to bring prestige back to tag team wrestling in WWE.

The Revival may have had the advantage in a basic tag team match, but prior to the go-home episode of SmackDown before TLC, it was announced that they would compete in a ladder match, which arguably swung the pendulum in New Day's direction.

Kofi Kingston is the best high flyer of the bunch and Big E is the strongest, the latter of which can come in handy in matches that involve foreign objects.

Even so, The Revival entered TLC with confidence and revenge on their minds since they dropped the SmackDown Tag Team Championships to New Day just over one month ago.

The Revival got a rematch the following week, but it was interrupted when Undisputed Era attacked New Day, resulting in Kofi and Big E winning by disqualification and retaining the titles.

Sunday's match represented a much fairer opportunity for Dawson and Wilder even if it wasn't in an environment they are accustomed to.

The Revival had a chance to not only return to the top of the tag team division at TLC but also to vanquish a team that has been a thorn in their side for a long time.

Instead, New Day prevailed once again, and it appears as though The Revival must return to the back of the line and work their way up before receiving another title shot.

