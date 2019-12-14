FCS Playoffs 2019: Latest Semifinals Bracket After Friday Quarterfinals Results

FCS Playoffs 2019: Latest Semifinals Bracket After Friday Quarterfinals ResultsDecember 14, 2019
Three of the four Division I FCS quarterfinal games took place Friday, with dominant defenses featured in each contest.
Case in point: No. 5 Montana State held Austin Peay to just two rushing yards, but that somehow wasn't the result of the evening.
That honor went to No. 2 James Madison, which didn't give up any yards on the ground in its 17-0 win over Northern Iowa.
In the nightcap, Weber State had minus-three passing yards early in the third quarter and finished with 113 yards overall, but it still beat No. 6 Montana thanks to a late special teams touchdown.
Here's a look at how everything went down Friday, with one quarterfinal—a Saturday matchup between Illinois State and No. 1 North Dakota State—yet to play.
Semifinal Bracket (Games on Saturday, Dec. 21)
No. 5 Montana State vs. Illinois State at No. 1 North Dakota State winner
No. 3 Weber State vs. No. 2 James Madison
Live bracket updated at NCAA.com.
Quarterfinal Schedule/Results
No. 2 James Madison def. Northern Iowa 17-0
No. 3 Weber State def. No. 6 Montana 17-10
No. 5 Montana State def. Austin Peay 24-10
Illinois State at No. 1 North Dakota State: Saturday at noon ET on ESPN
Recap
No. 2 James Madison def. Northern Iowa
James Madison took another step toward a powerhouse finals matchup with No. 1 North Dakota State by beating Northern Iowa 17-0.
The Dukes held the Panthers to zero rushing yards while running for 189 themselves. Percy Agyei-Obese led the way with 33 carries, 124 yards and a touchdown.
Ben DiNucci tossed a 15-yard touchdown to Brandon Polk to open the scoring in the first quarter. Ethan Ratke added a 42-yard field goal with 6:39 left in the first half.
Aaron Graham led Northern Iowa with four receptions for 39 yards. The Dukes held UNI quarterback Will McElvain to a 12-of-30 showing for 114 yards. They also sacked McElvain five times and recovered two Panther fumbles, one off a strip-sack.
The Dukes set a few school playoff records with the win:
JMU, which is the last team not named North Dakota State to win a Division I FCS championship, will play its semifinal matchup Saturday against No. 3 Weber State.
No. 5 Montana State def. Austin Peay
Isaiah Ifanse did it all for No. 5 Montana State in its 24-10 win over Austin Peay.
The sophomore running back rushed for 196 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries, and he tossed a two-yard score to defensive lineman Jason Scrempos.
Ifanse's 60-yard scamper got the Bobcats on the board first just 1:22 into the game.
The Bobcats defense went to work from there, holding the Governors to five straight three-and-outs.
To Austin Peay's credit, it allowed just three more points until halftime and engineered an 11-play drive capped by a 38-yard field goal to come within 10-3.
Montana State's defense stiffened once again in the second half, though, coming up with two interceptions and a fumble recovery.
The Bobcats did allow a 76-yard touchdown from JaVaughn Craig to DeAngelo Wilson:
It wasn't enough, however, as the Bobcats held the Governors scoreless for the remainder of the contest.
Ifanse's tough running helped Montana State control the ball for 35:54. His team also outgained the Governors 386-197.
The Bobcats are headed to the semifinals for the first time since 1984, when they won their only national title over Louisiana Tech.
No. 3 Weber State def. No. 6 Montana
Defense and special teams ruled the night as No. 3 Weber State survived a 17-10 quarterfinal home game against No. 6 Montana.
Ja'Kobe Harris was Weber State's hero. He blocked a punt for a touchdown to give the Wildcats a 16-7 lead with 9:41 remaining in regulation.
Weber State won despite amassing only 113 yards of offense; however, the defense forced four turnovers.
The Grizzlies got on the board first after a one-yard Dalton Sneed pass to Colin Bingham. The extra point capped a seven-play, 80-yard drive.
A Trey Tuttle field goal following an Eddie Heckard interception cut Montana's lead to 7-3 before halftime.
Weber State's first third-quarter drive proved to be its best, with quarterback Jake Constantine leading an eight-play, 72-yard effort that ended with an 11-yard pass to Josh Davis:
The Wildcats nearly extended their lead to 13-7 near the end of the third quarter but saw their field-goal attempt blocked.
However, Harris came through in the end, giving Weber State enough insurance to hold off Montana despite a late field goal.
The Grizzlies did have a chance to tie or take the lead with one final drive in the closing minutes, but George Tarlas recorded Weber State's fifth interception to seal the win.
