College Football Teams Most in Need of a Big Early Signing Period

Samantha Baker/Associated Press

Current Ranking: 117

There's no way to sugarcoat the situation in Arkansas.

As of Saturday afternoon, Arkansas was the only Power Five team ranked outside the top 100. Virginia Tech (No. 97) was the only other one outside the top 85. And every other team from the SEC West is in the top 45—which is the biggest hurdle for the Razorbacks to overcome.

This is already clearly the worst team in what is either the best or second-best division in college football, and a recruiting class on par with those of San Jose State and Old Dominion isn't going to help matters.

Arkansas is 1-23 in SEC play over the past three seasons, and that lone win came more than two years ago on a last-second field goal against a bowl-ineligible Ole Miss team playing for nothing. In their last 12 games against Alabama, Auburn and LSU, the Razorbacks are winless and have lost by an average margin of 31.4 points. Only one of those games was decided by fewer than 19 points.

Suffice it to say, things weren't getting any better under Chad Morris, so they kicked him to the curb and brought in Sam Pittman from Georgia.

Pittman has been an offensive line coach, often an assistant head coach and a key recruiter at seven different Power Five programs over the past 23 years. Eventually, he should be able to revive a program that hasn't had a top-eight-in-the-SEC class since ranking sixth in 2008.

How long will it take, though? Can the Hogs show some semblance of life by at least signing a top-400 recruit this week? Could they perhaps make a big splash by flipping Jacolby Criswell (UNC) and/or Chris Morris (Texas A&M), otherwise known as the top two recruits in Arkansas?

Whatever it is, Arkansas needs to do something big to at least start the long climb out of the SEC West cellar.