Top 2020 Uncommitted Recruits Heading into Early Signing Day

0 of 7

Credit: 247Sports

Late December not only means the start of bowl season but also the early signing period for this year's recruiting cycle, which will take place from Dec. 18-20 this year.

Added to the recruiting schedule in 2017, the early signing window affords schools a chance to get recruits to sign letters of intent well ahead of the longstanding national signing day in February.

While many of the nation's top recruits already have firm commitments in place, several 5-star prospects are still on the board, including six players among the top 50 nationally in the 247 composite rankings.

Among that group are the 2020 crop's top inside linebacker, cornerback and running back, as well as the No. 1 athlete in the class.

Ahead is a closer look at the top uncommitted recruits as early signing day approaches.