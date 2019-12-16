Top 2020 Uncommitted Recruits Heading into Early Signing DayDecember 16, 2019
Top 2020 Uncommitted Recruits Heading into Early Signing Day
Late December not only means the start of bowl season but also the early signing period for this year's recruiting cycle, which will take place from Dec. 18-20 this year.
Added to the recruiting schedule in 2017, the early signing window affords schools a chance to get recruits to sign letters of intent well ahead of the longstanding national signing day in February.
While many of the nation's top recruits already have firm commitments in place, several 5-star prospects are still on the board, including six players among the top 50 nationally in the 247 composite rankings.
Among that group are the 2020 crop's top inside linebacker, cornerback and running back, as well as the No. 1 athlete in the class.
Ahead is a closer look at the top uncommitted recruits as early signing day approaches.
Other Uncommitted Top-100 Prospects
- No. 55: S Avantae Williams
- No. 57: WR Gary Bryant Jr.
- No. 59: WR Xzavier Henderson
- No. 71: DE Alfred Collins
- No. 72: WR Arian Smith
- No. 76: CB Dontae Manning
- No. 80: RB Daniyel Ngata
- No. 83: QB CJ Stroud
- No. 97: OT Marcus Dumervil
- No. 99: OLB Antonio Doyle
Before we dive into the remaining unsigned top-50 prospects in the 2020 recruiting class, here's a quick rundown of the prospects who have yet to sign in the 51-100 range of the composite rankings:
OLB Phillip Webb (No. 42 in 247 Composite)
Phillip Webb has narrowed his list of schools to five, with Alabama, Auburn, Florida, LSU and Oklahoma still in the mix for the 4-star outside linebacker.
The 6'3½", 224-pound Georgia high school standout is the No. 4 outside linebacker in the class, and LSU is viewed as the favorite to land him with all 11 crystal ball predictions pointing him toward the Tigers.
Here's his scouting report from 247Sports:
"Long athlete that is still relatively underdeveloped physically and has growth potential. Plays in a stand-up pass-rush role where he screams off the edge in high school. Shows outstanding game speed. Closes quickly in the backfield. Can change direction in space effectively. More physical than you think and strong enough to disregard chip blocks and running back one-on-one pass-rush situations. Has some instincts to bat down passes. Doesn’t show a lot of versatility on tape. Needs to add weight and show he can do more than sprint off the edge. Impact power five starter with potential to develop into a mid to early round NFL Draft pick."
He has made official visits to Alabama, Florida, LSU and Oklahoma. The Tigers were his first visit all the way back on June 21, while the Crimson Tide were his most recent on Dec. 6.
"I’m looking for a place I can get a good education, a place I’m comfortable with and feels like home," Webb told Will Hammock of Gwinnett Prep Sports in August. "Also a place where I can fit their defensive scheme pretty well."
RB Zachary Evans (No. 14 in 247 Composite)
The top running back in this year's recruiting class, Zachary Evans will be choosing from Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State and Oklahoma after narrowing his list of schools in May.
The 5'11", 200-pound North Shore standout won MaxPreps Junior National Player of the Year honors last season when he rushed for 1,785 yards and 29 touchdowns, and he had 1,483 yards and 27 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2017.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about the dynamic power-speed threat:
"Dynamically athletic running back with prototype size and frame potential relative to the position. Owns college-ready build with frame space to add more bulk. Flashes elite athleticism verified in combine testing environment. Makes it look easy, sometimes to the point that it's deceptive. Shows great top-end speed and outstanding close-quarters lateral mobility confirmed by a 3.91 shuttle. Flashes devastating start-stop-start ability in close quarters, coupled with impressive hesitation stutter. Effortlessly strings moves together in the open field to elude multiple defenders. Chameleon in ability to alter running styles, going from elusive darter to hole-punching, straight-line galloper. Home run hitter with high-volume capability. Patient and presses the line of scrimmage to set up blocks. Size and strength potential could provide high ceiling in blitz pickup. At times dances in the backfield rather than accelerating through the hole. Sometimes an upright runner who presents a bigger target. Does not always finish runs with expected strength. Will try to bounce runs too often. Could get on the field immediately at high-major level and become a Power 5 star, in addition to first-round NFL Draft ceiling."
Evans was originally scheduled to announce his decision on Dec. 4. He is now expected to sign during the early signing period, though he may not announce his decision until Jan. 2 at the Under Armour All-American Game.
LSU is the heavy favorite on the crystal ball side of things, garnering 15 of the 17 predictions, but Evans has been a tough one to nail down throughout the recruiting process.
ATH Darnell Washington (No. 10 in 247 Composite)
The No. 1 athlete in the 2020 recruiting class, Darnell Washington has the tools to be a dynamic tight end at the next level.
With a massive 6'7½", 261-pound frame and good hands, he has a chance to make an immediate impact, and one of his high school coaches pegged him as the "Zion Williamson of college football" while talking with Bleacher Report's Adam Kramer.
His 247Sports scouting report reads as follows:
"Tall frame with broad build. Carries 240 pounds well, but looks maxed-out physically. Long strides as a runner and good speed for his size. Strong pass-catcher who is a matchup nightmare in the red zone. Uses his body well to shield defenders. Big target who can run past most linebackers. Decent hands and can high-point the football. Could use refinement in route running and fluidity. Must also make strides as a run blocker. Potential to make an immediate impact at Power Five level as true freshman. Upside as second-round NFL Draft selection."
The Las Vegas-area native narrowed his list to Georgia, Miami and Tennessee prior to his senior season at Desert Pines High School, but he has also made official visits to Alabama and Florida over the past few months.
The Bulldogs hold 10 of 12 crystal ball predictions.
CB Kelee Ringo (No. 8 in 247 Composite)
The top cornerback in the 2020 recruiting class has yet to make his decision.
With a long 6'2", 205-pound frame, Kelee Ringo has a chance to develop into an elite player in the secondary and the polish to make an immediate impact next season.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about his present and future profile:
"Long, projectable frame with muscular build. Carries 205 pounds very well. Room to add mass and maintain flexibility. Explosive athlete with terrific straight-line speed. Length to cover big receivers out wide. Highly competitive and thrives in man coverage. Stingy near the line of scrimmage. Opens hips and stays with speedsters. Very good ball skills. Tends to get too physical at times, so will need to harness the aggressiveness. Potential to start at any Power Five program as true freshman. Upside as first-round NFL Draft selection."
A Scottsdale, Arizona, native who attends Saguaro High School, Ringo trimmed his list of schools to five in June, with Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon and Texas still in the running.
Thus far, 12 of 13 crystal ball predictions have gone in the direction of the Bulldogs, with the other given to the Longhorns.
DE Jordan Burch (No. 5 in 247 Composite)
It's rare in today's social-media-driven climate to see a top-tier prep prospect who has managed to remain something of a mystery.
"In the past two years, [Jordan] Burch hasn't done many interviews at his family's request and rarely posts on social media even when he makes visits to a school, unlike most top-flight prospects," wrote Lou Bezjak of The State.
That has only made his recruitment that much more compelling.
The 6'5", 275-pound defensive end has the power and athleticism to be an absolute force off the edge, and he already has an NFL body.
His 247Sports scouting report looks like this:
"Possesses a square-shouldered, well-proportioned athletic build. Has a developed lower body and strong base. Should comfortably hit 275 pounds while in college. Is a multi-sport athlete as a longtime AAU basketball player who is talented enough to play hoops at the college level. Dominates on both sides of the ball for a high school football program that wins a state championship every season in South Carolina's private school league. A flexible, fluid athlete, Burch has the framework to develop into a top pass rusher at the next level. He plays with outstanding bend and leverage, with the ability to dip and run the arc off the edge. Has a high level first step and play speed in pursuit. Doubles as a strong, physical run defender and looks to play with a high effort level. Flashes his considerable athleticism as a running back, moving with high level explosiveness and fluidity for a prospect of his size. Though he receives outstanding coaching at Hammond, he rarely if ever sees college-level talent on Friday nights. The competition he faces in South Carolina's private school league is quite poor. He looks to be the next up from South Carolina, a state that annually produces top-ranked defensive linemen. Has the potential to develop into an all-league, All-American type player with the upside of a top-10 pick."
He announced a final five of Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU and South Carolina on Oct. 28, and there's still no clear front-runner to sign him.
ILB Justin Flowe (No. 4 in 247 Composite)
While Clemson has looked like the favorite to land Justin Flowe throughout the recruiting process, the momentum has shifted toward Oregon of late, according to Clint Buckley of 247Sports.
The fact that the Tigers landed a commitment from fellow 5-star linebacker Trenton Simpson on Saturday could play a role in Flowe's decision, which is expected to come Wednesday.
Whoever lands him will be getting a special player, as 247Sports' scouting report made abundantly clear:
"Flowe has a prototype inside linebacker frame at a rock-solid 6-2, 225 pounds. He has a powerful lower body, and plays with maniacal effort and passion for the game. He has good straight-line speed and has worked hard to improve his lateral mobility and ability to drop and cover. He's a huge hitter and one of the most physical football players to come out of California in years. He's relentless in how he plays, refuses to stay blocked and does a great job in pursuit. He's tremendous getting in the backfield and making plays. Has rare timing and instincts. He can take on a block, disengage and make a play as well as run down plays going away from him. His motor and the edge he plays with really separates him from other linebackers. He has the ability to elevate everyone around him by how hard he plays and the emotion he brings to the field. His work ethic and leadership is unmatched as well. He projects as a impact upper tier Power 5 starter and future high-round NFL draft pick."
Georgia and Miami are the other two teams in his final four, which he announced in August, and he made an official visit to USC on Saturday.
All rankings referenced in the article refer to the 247Sports composite rankings.