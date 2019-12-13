Updated WWE TLC 2019 Match Card Ahead of PPV

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

The final WWE pay-per-view of 2019 will emanate from the Land of 10,000 Lakes on Sunday, as Superstars will take their feuds to the extreme at TLC.

TLC will be headlined by a pair of Tables, Ladders and Chairs matches, but there are several other matches on the card as well, and several titles on the line, although the WWE and Universal Championships are not currently scheduled to be defended.

After TLC, the build to the Royal Rumble will officially start, which essentially marks the beginning of the road to WrestleMania.

The results of TLC could have a massive impact on how the WrestleMania card shapes up, and that alone figures to make it a must-watch pay-per-view event.

Where: Target Center in Minneapolis

When: Sunday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. ET (Kickoff Show starts at 6 p.m. ET)

Watch: WWE Network or PPV

WWE TLC 2019 Card

WWE Women's Championship TLC Match: The Kabuki Warriors (c) vs. Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair

TLC Match: Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin

Bray Wyatt vs. The Miz

Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy

Tables Match: Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: New Day (c) vs. The Revival

Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Viking Raiders Open Challenge

Top TLC Matches to Watch

Kabuki Warriors vs. Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair

One year after Asuka, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair clashed in the first ever women's TLC match, they'll go at it again Sunday with the added element of Kairi Sane.

The Kabuki Warriors have been a thorn in the side of both Lynch and Flair over the past couple of months, but they turned up the heat over the last two weeks in separate handicap matches against Charlotte and Becky.

Asuka and Sane beat Charlotte two weeks ago and then during their match against Lynch last week, they attacked her with a chair and Sane hit her with an Insane Elbow through the table.

Lynch had previously been reluctant to join forces with Charlotte, but she agreed to after that match. The Kabuki Warriors than laid of Charlotte and laid down a challenge for their Women's Tag Team Championships at TLC.

The four women in the match are undoubtedly among the best in the world, and there is little doubt that they will steal the show if given an ample amount of time.

Also, Asuka's signature green mist will be legal since there are no disqualifications, so one can only assume that it will play a role.

If Asuka and Kairi win, then one or both of them could be in line for a shot at Lynch's Raw Women's Championship. But, if Charlotte and Becky win, it will be interesting to see if they can co-exist moving forward.

Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy

Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy are two of the most talented and underutilized Superstars in WWE, but they will get their chance to shine at TLC.

Black has been calling for wrestlers to pick a fight with him for months, and Murphy decided to play some mind games with him several weeks ago when he knocked on Black's door, only to walk away before Black could answer.

Since then, Black and Murphy have been impressing in showcase matches on Raw, and they only briefly interacted with Black landing a Black Mass to the chin of Murphy.

Both Superstars have enjoyed success in WWE with Black winning the NXT Championship and Murphy holding both the NXT Tag Team Championship and Cruiserweight Championship. They have struggled to be key players on the main roster, however.

Either of them would benefit hugely from a win, but neither can afford a loss since they are both in search of a big moment that will launch them further up the card and into a key spot.

From a pure technical wrestling standpoint, Black and Murphy have a chance to put on one of the best matches of the year in WWE. Even though TLC is mostly about matches with hardcore rules, Black and Murphy are skilled enough to stand out.

The winner may very well be poised to be a huge part of Raw moving toward the Royal Rumble, but even the loser could gain some momentum if the match is as good as anticipated.

Bray Wyatt vs. The Miz

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt is the Universal champion, but his title will not be on the line when he faces The Miz at TLC.

It initially seemed as though a rematch between The Fiend and Daniel Bryan was in store for TLC, but after The Fiend pulled Bryan under the ring and tore his hair out two weeks ago, WWE went in a different direction.

Wyatt set his sights on The Miz and brought his family into their rivalry, which led to Wyatt hitting Miz with Sister Abigail backstage. As a result, a match between Wyatt and The Miz was set for TLC.

Along with the Universal title not being on the line, WWE is advertising Wyatt for the match rather than The Fiend character. If the Firefly Funhouse version of Wyatt wrestles, it would mark the first time he has done so rather than The Fiend since the character debuted after WrestleMania.

The novelty of which version of Wyatt shows up adds some intrigue to the match, as does the possibility of Bryan showing up to seek revenge.

Wyatt vs. Miz won't be a technical masterpiece like Black vs. Murphy, but there are plenty of storytelling elements that will keep the fans engaged.

