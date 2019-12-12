College Football Awards 2019: Results, Winners, Highlights and Twitter Reaction

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Joe Burrow is still two wins from a national championship, but the LSU quarterback added to his trophy cabinet Thursday as college football announced the winners for some of the game's top individual honors.

Burrow has been one of the biggest stories all season, throwing for 4,715 yards and 48 touchdowns while helping guide the Tigers to a 13-0 record and the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff.

Thursday night belonged to the Tigers star.

Award Winners

Maxwell Award (Player of the Year): Joe Burrow, LSU

Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award (Best Quarterback): Joe Burrow, LSU

Doak Walker Award (Best Running Back): Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin

The Maxwell Award doesn't always predict the eventual Heisman Trophy winner. Tua Tagovailoa took home the honor last year but was runner-up to Oklahoma's Kyler Murray in the Heisman voting. However, the Maxwell more often than not provides a rough idea of how the Heisman race will play out.

Burrow bookended the night, opening the show as the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award recipient and closing the festivities with the Maxwell Award. In both cases, he was the first winner from LSU.

Burrow wasn't the only LSU player who received some hardware as he undoubtedly helped wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase earn the Biletnikoff Award. Chase is carrying on the tradition of dynamic Tigers pass-catchers with 73 receptions for 1,498 yards and 18 touchdowns as a sophomore.

Tigers safety Grant Delpit was also the Jim Thorpe Award winner after registering 56 total tackles, two interceptions and six pass breakups during the regular season.

Some wondered if Delpit was the most deserving candidate from his own team, though.

Chase Young took what was arguably the easiest award to call when he was the Chuck Bednarik Award recipient. The Ohio State defensive end has been a terror all season, collecting 21 tackles for loss and 16.5 sacks in 11 games.

Had he not served a two-game suspension, Young might have made a run at Elvis Dumervil's single-season sack record (20 sacks).

In one of the night's tighter races, Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor beat out Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard and Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins for the Doak Walker Award. He's the first back-to-back winner since Darren McFadden in 2006 and 2007.

Taylor has run for 1,909 yards and 21 touchdowns this season, and he's already sixth all-time in rushing (6,080 yards). Were he to return for his senior year, he might make it three in a row.

Some Cowboys fans might have thought Hubbard was snubbed.

If this is his final awards show, Taylor made sure to go out in style.

Rodrigo Blankenship added to his already incredible journey at Georgia by winning the Lou Groza Award. The Bulldogs kicker finished the regular season 25-of-31 on field-goal attempts and earned touchbacks on 60 of his 79 kickoffs.

Whether you're nearsighted or farsighted, Blankenship was an inspiration.

Burrow, Young, Justin Fields and Jalen Hurts have one more stop to make before they rejoin their teams for bowl season. The quartet are headed to New York City for Saturday's Heisman presentation.

Assuming Burrow is the second LSU player to lift the Heisman, Fields and Young or Hurts could have the last laugh in the College Football Playoff.