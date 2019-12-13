Early National Signing Day 2019: Odds, Predictions for Top Football Recruits

247Sports

With the early signing period rapidly approaching, it's time to check in on some of the nation's most notable unsigned recruits.

Many are slated to make their commitments during the three-day window that opens Wednesday. Others are still drawing out their commitment into more traditional windows. Here's a look at a few of the biggest names remaining on the board.

LB Justin Flowe

Prediction: Clemson

Also Considering: Georgia, Miami, Oregon

The national Butkus Award high school winner seems all but certain to wind up playing for Dabo Swinney. Eighty percent of 247Sports' recruiting experts have him signing with Clemson, and the only other school to receive a mention is USC, which is not part of his final four schools.

Perhaps the biggest threat to Clemson is Miami, which has come on strong late in the process. The California native effusively praised the environment after his visit to Miami's campus last month.

"I know there's a lot of glitz and glamour with Miami," Flowe said, per Greg Biggins of CBS Sports. "There's a lot going on with South Beach and it's a great atmosphere. I was able to go out and see some of that, but honestly for me, I want these visits to be more business-like and to feel like a regular student.

"That's what I'm looking at. I want to see what it would be like to be a regular student, and I was able to do that. It was a serious trip for me, and the coaches were great.

"Coach [Manny] Diaz told me I remind him of a lot of the great linebackers that have played at Miami in the past and feels I can be a real impact guy right away. He said they want someone who can come in and change the program around, and he thinks I can be that guy."

Flowe is the top uncommitted player, and Clemson got a shot with him a week after his trip to Miami. It'd be hard to see him pass up a perennial winner that churns out first-round picks like the Tigers do; Diaz to this point is only in the infancy of rebuilding the Miami program.

DE Jordan Burch

Prediction: Clemson

Also Considering: LSU, South Carolina, Alabama, Georgia



While Clemson will undoubtedly have one of the best two or three recruiting classes, losing Burch would be a disappointment. He's the state of South Carolina's lone surefire superstar in this class, and Clemson has essentially abandoned its home in the 2020 class. Tyler Venables, a 3-star safety and son of defensive coordinator Brent Venables, is the only in-state commit to Clemson so far.

Burch has largely kept his recruitment a secret, with no expert in 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions putting in a pick since June. It's possible an out-of-state option, particularly LSU, made enough of an impression to draw Burch away from Swinney and Co.

Steve Witfong of 247Sports noted LSU has made a big impression on Burch in recent months—no surprise given the Tigers' ascent to the No. 1 spot in the country.

Still, much like Flowe, we're hard-pressed to find a reason to move away from the favorites.

CB Kelee Ringo

Prediction: Georgia

Also Considering: Alabama, Ohio State, Oregon, Texas

Georgia has been the favorite throughout the process, and there's little reason to think anything has changed. 247Sports gives the Bulldogs a 92 percent chance of landing Ringo; Texas is the only other school experts feel is garnering any consideration.

"When I go on my visits honestly, there are things that would help me like more schools than others. I guess you could say is my relationship with the coaches," the Arizona native said, per Jeff Sentell of Dawg Nation. "I feel like my visits could also determine that. With that, I feel like the more schools push for me, then I can see that they have more interest for me.

"I feel like what the school puts into me is what I feel they are going to give to me in my life at their school honestly."

Ringo is a special athlete who could step into the Georgia secondary immediately. He's listed at 6'2" and 205 pounds with track-star speed. Spending a few years under Kirby Smart learning how to actually play cornerback rather than relying so much on his immense physical gifts should turn him into a future first-rounder.