LSU's Joe Burrow Tops OSU's Chase Young, Justin Fields to Win 2019 AP POY Award

John Bazemore/Associated Press

LSU Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow was named the Associated Press college football player of the year on Wednesday, receiving 50 of the 53 first-place votes cast.

Burrow received a total of 156 points in the voting, easily surpassing Ohio State defensive end Chase Young (three first-place votes, 29 overall points), Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields (43 points) and Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (33 points).

All four are also finalists for the Heisman Trophy.

Burrow, 23, has been spectacular for the Tigers in the 2019 season, leading them to a perfect 13-0 record, an SEC title and a berth in the College Football Playoffs. He's thrown for 4,715 yards, 48 touchdowns and just six interceptions, completing an incredible 77.9 percent of his passes.

He's also made plays with his legs, rushing for 289 yards and another three scores.

Burrow is also the prohibitive favorite to win the Heisman Trophy and to be the first quarterback selected in the 2020 NFL draft, potentially with the No. 1 overall pick. Suffice to say, it's been a great year for the LSU quarterback.

But the other prime contender to be the top overall pick is Young, who has been superb for the Buckeyes this season, registering 44 tackles (21 for loss), 16.5 sacks, three pass deflections and a whopping seven forced fumbles. He's a major reason why Ohio State went undefeated this year, won the Big Ten title and is joining LSU in the playoff.

Ditto for Fields, who finished the year with 2,953 yards, 40 touchdowns, just one interception and a 67.5 completion percentage. He also rushed for 471 yards and another 10 scores, numbers that would have made him the clear favorite for this award and the Heisman in most years.

Finally, Hurts led the Sooners to a 12-1 record, a Big-12 title and the final berth in the College Football Playoffs, throwing for 3,634 yards, 32 touchdowns, seven interceptions and a 71.8 completion percentage. He also rushed for an impressive 1,255 yards and 18 scores, leading the Sooners in both categories.