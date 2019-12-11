Report: Pete DeBoer Fired as Sharks HC; Bob Boughner Likely to Be Interim Coach

Rocky W. Widner/NHL/Getty Images

In the midst of a disappointing start this season, the San Jose Sharks have fired head coach Pete DeBoer.

TSN's Pierre LeBrun reported the move, adding DeBoer had one more year and approximately $3 million remaining on his contract.

Per TSN's Darren Dreger, Sharks assistant Bob Boughner is expected to take over for DeBoer.

Expectations were high for San Jose coming into this season coming off back-to-back 100-point campaigns in 2017-18 and 2018-19.

Things haven't gone as planned for the Sharks to this point. They entered Wednesday in sixth place in the Pacific Division with 32 points and a 15-16-2 record. The franchise hasn't finished a season under .500 since 2002-03 and hasn't missed the playoffs since 2014-15.

DeBoer took over the Sharks in May 2015 after the team parted ways with Todd McLellan. The 51-year-old led the franchise to its first-ever Stanley Cup appearance in his debut season. He will leave San Jose with a 198-129-34 record in 361 career games.

Boughner spent two seasons as head coach of the Florida Panthers from 2017 to '19. He went 80-62-22 with 182 points but missed the playoffs both years.