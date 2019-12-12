Early National Signing Day 2019: Dates, Announcement Schedules and Latest Rumors

Gail Burton/Associated Press

The early signing period in college football for the Class of 2020 will take place between Dec. 18-20, and with more and more recruits choosing to sign their letters of intent early every year, it's fast becoming a busier period than National Signing Day (Feb. 5, 2020) itself.

Below, we'll take a look at the scheduled announcements and some of the rumors with the early national signing period just a week away.

Notable Expected Announcements Before National Signing Day

5-star linebacker Justin Flowe: Dec. 18

4-star linebacker Trenton Simpson: Dec. 18

5-star defensive end Jordan Burch: Dec. 19

5-star athlete Darnell Washington: Jan. 2 at the Under Armour Game

5-star running back Zachary Evans: Jan. 2 at the Under Armour Game

4-star cornerback Dontae Manning: Jan. 2 at the Under Armour Game

5-star cornerback Kelee Ringo: Jan. 4 at the All-American Bowl

4-star wideout Xzavier Henderson: Jan. 4 at the All-American Bowl

Rumors

According to Andrew Nemac of The Oregonian, Justin Flowe "appears to be a Clemson lean" but "Oregon has made up ground and has a shot, especially with the sales pitch that he can play alongside Kayvon Thibodeaux, Noah Sewell and, later, Keith Brown."

Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports.com added that the Ducks "may be making a move on Clemson" in an effort to poach Flowe.

Flowe would instantly add a level of physicality and sideline-to-sideline prowling to Oregon's defense if he chose the Ducks, though at Clemson he could alleviate the loss of versatile linebacker Isaiah Simmons, who is expected to be a first-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

As for Jordan Burch, Wiltfong noted that "Buzz appears to be picking up in favor of LSU for Burch as they battle South Carolina, Clemson, Alabama and Georgia."

Clemson is in the running for Burch, though, and if it landed him and Flowe, it would have put together an absolutely stellar class. Burch projects as an excellent three-down defensive end capable of becoming both a top-tier pass-rusher and sturdy run defender.

The Tigers are also chasing wide receiver Xzavier Henderson, among others. Clemson currently sits at No. 2 in 247Sports.com's composite rankings for the Class of 2020.

LSU, meanwhile, is nipping on its heels at No. 3. The difference in the rankings could be decided in the coming weeks.

As for Zachary Evans, both Sam Spiegleman and Mike Farrell of Rivals.com expect him to choose LSU. Spiegleman said on Dec. 10:

"LSU has a sizeable lead, but with Evans, things are fluid constantly. Looking back, it was Texas and then it was Georgia and then it was Alabama and now it feels like LSU. He hasn't taken any official visits since the LSU visit for the Auburn game in October. It has been the favorite ever since. That's not to rule out Texas A&M and that's really the only team really left in the mix."

Evans is going to make somebody's offense better. The exciting running back flashes elite athletic ability and is a highlight reel waiting to happen. In LSU's new-look, high-octane offense, he could be an immediate big-play threat the moment he arrives in Baton Rouge.

Assuming he chooses LSU, that is. At this time of year, you just never know.