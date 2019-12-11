Roger Goodell Says NFL Will Be 'Thorough' in Latest Investigation of Patriots

Buda Mendes/Getty Images

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell intends to conduct a "thorough" investigation into the New England Patriots' improper videotaping of the Cincinnati Bengals' sideline in Week 14.

"It's under review," Goodell said Wednesday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. "We're going to be thorough and take our time."

The New England Patriots issued a statement on Tuesday acknowledging that their video crew "inappropriately filmed the field from the press box" in Cleveland on Sunday and the team accepts "full responsibility" for its actions. The team noted it had received permissions from the Cleveland Browns to profile an advanced scout for its Do Your Job series.

Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reported the Patriots filmed the Bengals sideline for eight minutes.

New England head coach Bill Belichick denied having any involvement in the video crew's improper filming.

"It's not a football issue in any way, shape or form," Belichick said Tuesday, per Bengals.com's Geoff Hobson. "Zero. It's part of a TV show. I had nothing to do with this whatsoever."

Rapoport said on Tuesday that the NFL is "inclined to believe" the Patriots, though punishment is still a possibility:

ESPN's Don Van Natta Jr. pointed out that New England's Spygate scandal of 2007 featured a similar excuse:

In 2007, Belichick was fined $500,000 and the Patriots were docked $250,000, with the team also forfeiting its 2008 first-round draft pick.

Also of note, New England was previously punished for the 2015 Deflategate scandal as well. The Patriots were fined $1 million and stripped of two draft picks, while quarterback Tom Brady received a four-game suspension.

When asked if the franchise's previous indiscretions will come into play, Goodell said: "That's a factor. But most important is this incident."



