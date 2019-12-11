Ex-FSU Head Coach Willie Taggart Signs Contract with FAU for Open HC Job

Former Florida State head coach Willie Taggart reached an agreement Wednesday to become the new head football coach at Florida Atlantic.

Taggart, who's also served as head coach at Oregon, South Florida and Western Kentucky, confirmed his deal with the Owls to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports.

                        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

