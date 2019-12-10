Report: Masai Ujiri Hasn't Been Offered New Raptors Contract Amid Knicks Rumors

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

The New York Knicks have been rumored to covet Toronto Raptors president of basketball operations Masai Ujuri should they relieve team president Steve Mills and general manager Scott Perry of their duties, per SNY.tv's Ian Begley.

In light of that report, Michael Grange of Sportsnet revealed that Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, which owns the Raptors, has not offered Ujuri a contract extension after his current deal expires in 2021.

Ujuri, 49, ran the Denver Nuggets from 2010-2013 before joining the Raps. Per Grange, Ujuri's Denver and Toronto teams have averaged 53 wins per year and made the playoffs each season, including the Raptors' 2019 NBA title.

