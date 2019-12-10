Report: Masai Ujiri Hasn't Been Offered New Raptors Contract Amid Knicks Rumors

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorDecember 11, 2019

OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 13: President Masai Ujiri of the Toronto Raptors celebrates after the game against the Golden State Warriors during Game Six of the NBA Finals on June 13, 2019 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)
Joe Murphy/Getty Images

The New York Knicks have been rumored to covet Toronto Raptors president of basketball operations Masai Ujuri should they relieve team president Steve Mills and general manager Scott Perry of their duties, per SNY.tv's Ian Begley.

In light of that report, Michael Grange of Sportsnet revealed that Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, which owns the Raptors, has not offered Ujuri a contract extension after his current deal expires in 2021.

Ujuri, 49, ran the Denver Nuggets from 2010-2013 before joining the Raps. Per Grange, Ujuri's Denver and Toronto teams have averaged 53 wins per year and made the playoffs each season, including the Raptors' 2019 NBA title.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Don’t let them do all the trash talkingGet the B/R app to join the conversation

Related

    Morant Wants NBA to Move Cameramen from Baseline

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Morant Wants NBA to Move Cameramen from Baseline

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    What to Expect When Kawhi Returns to Toronto

    Toronto Raptors logo
    Toronto Raptors

    What to Expect When Kawhi Returns to Toronto

    Mirjam Swanson
    via Daily News

    D-Wade 'World Tour' Merch 🔥

    Limited edition. Just in time for the holidays. Tap to buy 🛒

    NBA logo
    NBA

    D-Wade 'World Tour' Merch 🔥

    B/R SHOP
    via B/R SHOP

    Report: Rockets Eyeing Covington

    Houston has 'serious interest' in trading for Wolves wing

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Rockets Eyeing Covington

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report