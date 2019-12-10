Nuggets' Jamal Murray Ruled Out vs. 76ers with Torso Injury

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 11, 2019

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 10: Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets reacts after an injury in the first quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on December 10, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray was ruled out of Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers with a trunk contusion, according to Mike Singer of the Denver Post.

Murray left the game after just five minutes following a collision with Ben Simmons, nabbing one rebound and missing his only shot of the contest.

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

