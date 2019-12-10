Nuggets' Jamal Murray Ruled Out vs. 76ers with Torso Injury

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray was ruled out of Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers with a trunk contusion, according to Mike Singer of the Denver Post.

Murray left the game after just five minutes following a collision with Ben Simmons, nabbing one rebound and missing his only shot of the contest.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

