Matt Rhule Focused on 'Unfinished Business' at Baylor Amid NFL Rumors

Ray Carlin/Associated Press

Baylor coach Matt Rhule could potentially be a top candidate for NFL openings this offseason, but he has indicated he wants to continue building his current program.

"I think, next year, we're going to have a great team," Rhule said on ESPN's Golic and Wingo radio show Tuesday, via Garrett Stepien of 247Sports. "And I think the Sugar Bowl's going to be a big start for that. So I'll always be respectful when people call me. But I think, for my family and for what we're trying to do, we have unfinished business at Baylor."

Baylor will take on Georgia in the Sugar Bowl after producing an 11-2 record in Rhule's third year with the team.

Considering the Bears went 1-11 just two seasons ago, the turnaround under Rhule has been impressive.

This has made him a hot commodity at both the college and NFL level, reportedly a front-runner for the New York Jets job last offseason and apparently an option for the New York Giants job if it becomes open this year.

"It's hard to imagine this 44-year-old won't be at the top of their list," Ralph Vacchiano of SNY reported.

Rhule admitted he gets plenty of calls, but he said Tuesday he doesn't have much interest in leaving his current position:

"I'm really committed to being at Baylor—it's a great, great place. When college jobs have come at me this year, I've said, 'Hey, absolutely not.' I think, anytime an NFL team has called, in the past—people always kind of assumed that I wanted to go. I think, when an NFL team calls, you're really foolish if you don't at least hear them out or just listen to them. But I don't think that's the time and place for me right now."

Only an overtime loss separated Baylor from a Big 12 title and a potential spot in the College Football Playoff, a testament to the talent already on the roster.

Depending on attrition, the Bears could return starting quarterback Charlie Brewer as well as top playmakers like John Lovett and Tyquan Thornton. If Rhule remains in his current role, this is a team that can contend for a championship in 2020.