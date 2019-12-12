College Football Underclassmen Who Should Declare for 2020 NFL Draft

0 of 7

John Amis/Associated Press

The number of underclassmen who've declared for the NFL draft has steadily risen, and that trend is certain to continue in 2020.

While not every choice seems the most advantageous from an outside perspective, some college football stars shouldn't hesitate to make the professional leap. Those announcements are starting to pop up every day.

Boston College running back AJ Dillon, Colorado receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. and Kentucky star Lynn Bowden Jr. are among those headed to the NFL, and more will declare soon.

There is money to be made. And after several seasons in college, it's time for these standouts to cash a check.