Rockets Trade Rumors: HOU Has 'Serious Interest' in T-Wolves' Robert Covington

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 10, 2019

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Robert Covington (33) drives around Phoenix Suns forward Dario Saric (20) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York/Associated Press

The Houston Rockets reportedly have "serious interest" in acquiring Robert Covington from the Minnesota Timberwolves as they look to improve their roster for a deep playoff run.

Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported the Rockets' interest, though he noted Minnesota's desire to move Covington is unclear. Covington is considered a coveted trade chip because of his three-and-D skills and manageable salary (two years, $25 million remaining after 2019-20).

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

