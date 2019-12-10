Rockets Trade Rumors: HOU Has 'Serious Interest' in T-Wolves' Robert Covington

Matt York/Associated Press

The Houston Rockets reportedly have "serious interest" in acquiring Robert Covington from the Minnesota Timberwolves as they look to improve their roster for a deep playoff run.

Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported the Rockets' interest, though he noted Minnesota's desire to move Covington is unclear. Covington is considered a coveted trade chip because of his three-and-D skills and manageable salary (two years, $25 million remaining after 2019-20).

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.