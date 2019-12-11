Power Ranking Every Brock Lesnar WWE Match from 2019

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

Since making his grand return to the company in 2012, Brock Lesnar has been one of WWE's biggest attractions, largely because his matches are so few and far between.

As great as it would be for fans to see him in action more often, there is something to be said for how his infrequent appearances make him more special than much of the active roster. Not every bout of his is a barn-burner, but each of them has a big-fight feel that few others do.

That was again the case in 2019, when he wrestled just seven times in total. All but one of those matchups took place on pay-per-view, with the sole exception being in an October episode of SmackDown (his first outing on WWE TV since 2004).

Some were straight-up squashes, but others were actually excellent pieces of business. It depended on the story being told, what was being accomplished and the circumstances surrounding the contest.

Despite being the reigning WWE champion, Lesnar isn't expected back on Raw until Royal Rumble season at the earliest. That means the following seven battles will be how remember The Beast Incarnate in 2019.

With the year coming to a close, let's look at every match Lesnar has competed in over the past 12 months and rank them from worst to best in terms of their effectiveness, excitement level and memorability.

While he did technically take part in the men's Money in the Bank ladder match in May, that will not be included here as he wasn't officially involved until the very end of the contest.