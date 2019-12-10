MLB Trade Rumors: Nationals Eye Cubs' Kris Bryant Amid Anthony Rendon FA

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 10, 2019

Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant, left, and Anthony Rizzo, second from left, stand in the dugout during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. The Pirates won 4-2. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The Washington Nationals reportedly have a contingency plan in place if they fail to retain Anthony Rendon, and it could shake up the National League picture. 

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported the Nationals have been in contact with the Chicago Cubs about trading for Kris Bryant, in the event Rendon signs elsewhere. The Cubs' level of interest in trading Bryant is unclear, but the potential of a blockbuster continues to show Washington's seriousness about repeating as World Series champions.

The Nationals already lavished World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg with a reported record-setting $245 million contract and are pushing hard to re-sign Rendon, widely considered the best hitter on the market.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

