MLB Rumors: Twins Pursuing Hyun-Jin Ryu, Dallas Keuchel and Madison Bumgarner

The Minnesota Twins are reportedly pursuing Hyun-Jin Ryu, Dallas Keuchel and Madison Bumgarner to improve their starting rotation.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported the news, though there was no indication whether any of the free-agent trio have a mutual interest.

Minnesota appears to be focusing on the second tier of the pitching market, as Gerrit Cole's demands take him well out of the small market's price range. Stephen Strasburg agreed to a reported record-setting $245 million contract Monday, which Cole could even surpass.

