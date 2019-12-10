MLB Rumors: Twins Pursuing Hyun-Jin Ryu, Dallas Keuchel and Madison Bumgarner

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 10, 2019

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel throws during the first inning in Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series against the St. Louis Cardinals, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The Minnesota Twins are reportedly pursuing Hyun-Jin Ryu, Dallas Keuchel and Madison Bumgarner to improve their starting rotation. 

Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported the news, though there was no indication whether any of the free-agent trio have a mutual interest.

Minnesota appears to be focusing on the second tier of the pitching market, as Gerrit Cole's demands take him well out of the small market's price range. Stephen Strasburg agreed to a reported record-setting $245 million contract Monday, which Cole could even surpass.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

