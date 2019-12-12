Alshon Jeffery Placed on IR with Foot Injury as Eagles Push for Playoff Berth

Michael Perez/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they placed wide receiver Alshon Jeffery on the reserve/injured list and promoted wide receiver Robert Davis from the practice squad on Thursday.

This comes after a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter the Eagles would be without Jeffery for the rest of the season after he suffered a foot injury in Monday's win over the New York Giants.

In his third season with the Eagles, Jeffery has dealt with intermittent injury issues throughout 2019. He's missed three games and parts of several others and has been a consistent fixture on the injury report.

The Eagles receiving corps has been decimated by injuries, with Jeffery, DeSean Jackson and Nelson Agholor each spending time on the shelf. They suited up only three wide receivers in Week 14's win over the Giants and had only two left after Jeffery left with a foot injury.

The onus of production has mostly fallen on tight ends Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert. Running backs Miles Sanders and Boston Scott have also gotten into the mix in the passing game, but the Eagles' receiving corps is one of the most depleted units in football.

Losing Jeffery will only further exacerbate the issue and leave Philly scrambling as the team attempts to win the NFC East.