Bowl Games 2019-20 Printable Schedule, Latest Odds and Picks for Every Matchup

The majority of the opening lines for the college football bowl games sit in the single digits.

Of course, those numbers can fluctuate between now and kickoff, but at the moment, the spreads that stand out most are the seven favorites of 10-plus points.

The LSU Tigers and Florida Gators are the most notable double-digit favorites for their respective Peach Bowl and Orange Bowl clashes.

The most interesting line comes from a contest early in the bowl schedule, as the Appalachian State Mountaineers, who were in contention for the Group of Five's New Year's Six spot, are favored by 17 points in the New Orleans Bowl.

Bowl Games

All Times ET

Odds via Caesars and Oddschecker; predictions against the spread in bold

College Football Playoff

Peach Bowl (December 28): No. 1 LSU (-13) vs. No. 4 Oklahoma (4 p.m.)

Fiesta Bowl (December 28): No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Clemson (-2) (8 p.m. ET)

New Year's Six

Cotton Bowl (December 28): Memphis vs. Penn State (-7) (noon, ESPN)

Orange Bowl (December 30): Florida (-13.5) vs. Virginia (8 p.m., ESPN)

Rose Bowl (January 1): Wisconsin (-2.5) vs. Oregon (5 p.m., ESPN)

Sugar Bowl (January 1): Georgia (-7) vs. Baylor (8:45 p.m., ESPN)

Other Bowls

Bahamas Bowl (December 20): Charlotte vs. Buffalo (-5.5) (2 p.m., ESPN)

Frisco Bowl (December 20): Kent State vs. Utah State (-8.5) (7:30 p.m., ESPN2)

New Mexico Bowl (December 21): San Diego State (-4) vs. Central Michigan (2 p.m., ESPN)

Cure Bowl (December 21): Georgia Southern (-6) vs. Liberty (2:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

Boca Raton Bowl (December 21): SMU (-3) vs. Florida Atlantic (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Camellia Bowl (December 21): Arkansas State (-3) vs. Florida International (5:30 p.m., ESPN)

Las Vegas Bowl (December 21): Washington (-4) vs. Boise State (7:30 p.m., ABC)

New Orleans Bowl (December 21): Appalachian State (-17) vs. UAB (9 p.m., ESPN)

Gasparilla Bowl (December 23): UCF (-17) vs. Marshall (2:30 p.m., ESPN)

Hawaii Bowl (December 24): BYU (-1.5) vs. Hawaii (8 p.m., ESPN)

Independence Bowl (December 26): Miami (-7) vs. Louisiana Tech (4 p.m., ESPN)

Quick Lane Bowl (December 26): Pittsburgh (-11) vs. Eastern Michigan (8 p.m., ESPN)

Military Bowl (December 27): North Carolina (-5.5) vs. Temple (noon, ESPN)

Pinstripe Bowl (December 27): Wake Forest vs. Michigan State (-3.5) (3:20 p.m., ESPN)

Texas Bowl (December 27): Texas A&M (-5.5) vs. Oklahoma State (6:45 p.m., ESPN)

Holiday Bowl (December 27): USC vs. Iowa (-1) (8 p.m., FS1)

Cheez-It Bowl (December 27): Washington State vs. Air Force (-2.5) (10:15 p.m., ESPN)

Camping World Bowl (December 28): Notre Dame (-3.5) vs. Iowa State (noon, ABC)

First Responder Bowl (December 30): Western Kentucky (-2.5) vs. Western Michigan (12:30 p.m., ESPN)

Music City Bowl (December 30): Mississippi State (-3) vs. Louisville (4 p.m., ESPN)

Redbox Bowl (December 30): California (-6.5) vs. Illinois (4 p.m., Fox)

Belk Bowl (December 31): Kentucky vs. Virginia Tech (-3) (noon, ESPN)

Sun Bowl (December 31): Florida State vs. Arizona State (-5.5) (2 p.m., CBS)

Liberty Bowl (December 31): Navy (-1) vs. Kansas State (3:45 p.m.. ESPN)

Arizona Bowl (December 31): Wyoming (-7) vs. Georgia State (4:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

Alamo Bowl (December 31): Utah (-7) vs. Texas (7:30 p.m., ESPN)

Citrus Bowl (January 1): Alabama (-7) vs. Michigan (1 p.m., ABC)

Outback Bowl (January 1): Auburn (-7.5) vs. Minnesota (1 p.m., ESPN)

Birmingham Bowl (January 2): Boston College vs. Cincinnati (-6.5) (3 p.m., ESPN)

Gator Bowl (January 2): Tennessee (-1.5) vs. Indiana (7 p.m., ESPN)

Idaho Potato Bowl (January 3): Ohio (-7) vs. Nevada (3:30 p.m., ESPN)

Armed Forces Bowl (January 4): Tulane (-6.5) vs. Southern Miss (11:30 a.m., ESPN)

Mobile Alabama Bowl (January 6): Louisiana (-14) vs. Miami (Ohio) (7:30 p.m., ESPN)

Picks

Florida (-13.5) vs. Virginia

John Raoux/Associated Press

Typically, the New Year's Six bowls are expected to be close matchups featuring some of the best programs in the country.

That can't be said about the Orange Bowl, as two-loss Florida, with defeats to LSU and Georgia, takes on four-loss Virginia.

Dan Mullen's team was in and around the Top 10 all season, while the ACC Coastal champion struggled to be in the Top 25 conversation for long stretches. The Gators are also more battle-tested than the Cavaliers, as they went through a difficult SEC schedule, while Bronco Mendenhall's side dropped three ACC contests.

Florida's defense could be the main reason why it covers the 13.5-point spread at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Gators rank eighth in points allowed per game with 14.4 and are 10th in yards conceded per contest at 299.

Additionally, the SEC East side allows 192 passing yards and 107 rushing yards per game, which could hamper the ability of Bryce Perkins. Virginia's dual-threat quarterback has 3,960 total yards and 29 touchdowns, but he threw a pair of interceptions against the two best programs he faced.

Against Clemson and Notre Dame, the senior threw for four scores and was picked off on four occasions. He has also been sacked at least twice in all but one matchup. The Gators own 46 sacks and 15 interceptions, as 12 players have multiple sacks and four have at least two picks.

If Florida's front seven gets to Perkins early and often, Kyle Trask could have a few short fields to work with to pad the score and obtain a double-digit victory.

Appalachian State (-17) vs. UAB

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

While most of the Group of Five attention was paid to the American Athletic Conference, Appalachian State rolled through the majority of its opponents. In addition to earning the Sun Belt championship, the Mountaineers defeated North Carolina and South Carolina.

In their last four games, they produced 184 points behind quarterback Zac Thomas. The junior has 12 touchdowns and two interceptions during that span in which three contests were won by more than 20 points.

Darrynton Evans provides a nice complement to Thomas, as he has 1,323 rushing yards and 17 scores. The running back is also one of five players to haul in at least four receiving touchdowns.

Appalachian State held four opponents to single digits, and it limited another quartet to fewer than 20 points.

UAB is coming off a 49-6 loss to Florida Atlantic in the Conference USA Championship Game, and it produced single digits in three of its previous six games.

The Blazers' best victory since the start of November came against nine-win Louisiana Tech, but they are 1-4 versus programs that qualified for bowls. In those four defeats, Bill Clark's team was outscored 136-28, which is why we can't trust it in the New Orleans Bowl.

Even though 17 points seems like a large spread for a bowl game, Appalachian State is more than capable of covering it versus a UAB side that struggled with the best teams on its schedule.

Statistics obtained from ESPN.com.