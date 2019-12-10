Bowl Games 2019-20: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Predictions for Top 25 Matchups

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Bowl season is less than two weeks away. When Buffalo and Charlotte kick off in the Bahamas Bowl on Dec. 20, the most exciting three-plus weeks of the college football season will begin.

However, there are a lot of bowls to keep track of, some with more exciting matchups than others. And, of course, there are two College Football Playoff semifinals—the Peach Bowl and Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28—that will decide which two teams advance to the National Championship Game on Jan. 13.

By next month, either LSU, Ohio State, Clemson or Oklahoma will be ending the season with a national title victory.

Here's a look at the bowl schedule for the top 25 teams in the CFP rankings, along with odds and predictions for those contests.

Top 25 2019-20 Bowl Schedule

Odds via Caesars. Predictions in bold against the spread.

Saturday, Dec. 21

Las Vegas Bowl: No. 19 Boise State vs. Washington (-4), 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC

New Orleans Bowl: No. 20 Appalachian State (-17) vs. UAB, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

Friday, Dec. 27

Texas Bowl: No. 25 Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M (-5.5), 6:45 p.m. ET, ESPN

Holiday Bowl: No. 22 USC vs. No. 16 Iowa (-1), 8 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

Saturday, Dec. 28

Cotton Bowl: No. 17 Memphis vs. No. 10 Penn State (-7), noon ET, ESPN

Camping World Bowl: No. 15 Notre Dame (-3.5) vs. Iowa State, noon ET, ABC

Peach Bowl: No. 4 Oklahoma vs. No. 1 LSU (-13), 4 p.m. ET, ESPN

Fiesta Bowl: No. 3 Clemson (-2) vs. No. 2 Ohio State, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN

Monday, Dec. 30

Orange Bowl: No. 9 Florida (-13.5) vs. No. 24 Virginia, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN

Tuesday, Dec. 31

Liberty Bowl: No. 23 Navy (-1) vs. Kansas State, 3:45 p.m. ET, ESPN

Alamo Bowl: No. 11 Utah (-7) vs. Texas, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Wednesday, Jan. 1

Outback Bowl: No. 18 Minnesota vs. No. 12 Auburn (-7.5), 1 p.m. ET, ESPN

Citrus Bowl: No. 14 Michigan vs. No. 13 Alabama (-7), 1 p.m. ET, ABC

Rose Bowl: No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 8 Wisconsin (-2.5), 5 p.m. ET, ESPN

Sugar Bowl: No. 5 Georgia (-7) vs. No. 7 Baylor, 8:45 p.m. ET, ESPN

Thursday, Jan. 2

Birmingham Bowl: Boston College vs. No. 21 Cincinnati (-6.5), 3 p.m. ET, ESPN

Monday, Jan. 13

CFP National Championship: No. 1 LSU/No. 4 Oklahoma vs. No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Clemson, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN

Games on ABC and ESPN can be live-streamed on WatchESPN or ESPN app, games on Fox can be live-streamed on Fox Sports App or Fox Sports Go, games on CBS can be live-streamed on CBS Sports app.

College Football Playoff Preview, Predictions

Of all the bowl games currently on the schedule, it's clear which two are the most important: this year's playoff semifinal contests, the Peach Bowl and Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28.

First, No. 1 LSU returns to the site of its SEC championship victory as it takes on No. 4 Oklahoma at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta in the Peach Bowl. The Tigers are making their first CFP appearance, while the Sooners are in the playoff for the third straight season.

There should be a lot of offense when they face off, as each team is led by a quarterback who is a Heisman Trophy finalist.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is having a historic year after already setting the SEC records for passing yards (4,715) and passing touchdowns (48) in a single season. He's led the Tigers to a 13-0 mark, during which they've scored 40 or more points 10 times.

Jalen Hurts has had an impressive year in his first and only season at Oklahoma, passing for 3,634 yards and 32 touchdowns while also rushing for 1,255 yards and 18 scores. Those are all career highs for the 21-year-old, who played at Alabama the previous three seasons.

LSU and Oklahoma have only faced off twice before. The Sooners notched a 35-0 win in the 1950 Sugar Bowl, while the Tigers earned a 21-14 victory in the 2004 Sugar Bowl.

Although Oklahoma has more playoff experience, LSU has consistently proved its strength this season while navigating a tough SEC schedule. Expect Burrow and the Tigers to pull away late, putting up too many points for the Sooners to overcome.

In the second CFP semifinal, No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Clemson will face off at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, in the Fiesta Bowl. The Buckeyes are making their first CFP appearance since the 2016 season, while the Tigers are in the playoff for the fifth straight season and looking to win their third national title in four years.

While the first CFP semifinal could be an offensive shootout, this one has the potential to be a defensive battle. Clemson and Ohio rank Nos. 1 and 2 in the country in total defense this season, respectively.

But that doesn't mean there aren't playmakers on offense. Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is a Heisman finalist, while Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence led the Tigers to the national championship last season.

The last time Ohio State made the playoff, it lost to Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl. The Tigers won that matchup 31-0 to improve to 3-0 in their all-time series against the Buckeyes.

This time, Ohio State is looking for better results. And that should be doable. Expect the Buckeyes to score an early touchdown to build some momentum, and their defense should shut down a Clemson offense that hasn't faced many challenging opponents this season.

That will make the National Championship Game a matchup between the top two teams in the country, with LSU and Ohio State facing off at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, making it like a home game for the Tigers.

However, the Buckeyes will spoil it for the Tigers, as they will be the first team capable of beating LSU this season and will win their first national title since the 2014 season.