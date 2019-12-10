Clippers' Paul George Provides Cryptic Response to Being Booed by Pacers Fans

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George was dominant on the court and cryptic off of it Monday night.

After leading his team to a 110-99 victory over the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, George opened up about the Pacers fans who booed him in his old stomping grounds.

"I'm not surprised," he said, per Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com. "That's Indiana for you. It's a Hoosier thing."

George finished with 36 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two steals and was the best player on the floor for a Clippers team playing without Kawhi Leonard.

However, Indiana fans booed him every time he touched the ball and jeered him when he was on the free-throw line.

"You know, someday I'll do a tell-all and tell the leading events of how I left Indiana," George said. "And I promise you, I'm not the one to boo ... I like being the villain. I'm here two nights out of the year. The people they should boo is here a lot longer than I am."

The Fresno State product played the first seven seasons of his career on the Pacers before requesting a trade in 2017. Pacers general manager Kevin Pritchard called the trade request a punch to the gut, per Youngmisuk, but George said he wouldn't "bad-mouth KP. That's just Kevin's side of the story."

He helped lead the Pacers to notable highs during his tenure, including back-to-back Eastern Conference Finals in 2013 and 2014. Indiana battled the Miami Heat teams featuring LeBron James and Dwyane Wade to seven and six games, respectively, in those two series and was the biggest threat in the Eastern Conference to the star-studded squad.

The Pacers only missed the playoffs once with George on the roster, and he appeared in only six games during that 2014-15 season as he recovered from a leg injury he suffered while playing for Team USA.

Indiana eventually traded him to the Oklahoma City Thunder prior to the 2017-18 campaign, but there are apparently still some leftover hard feelings even though multiple years have since passed.