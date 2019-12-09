Pistons' Derrick Rose on Game-Winner vs. Pelicans: 'I'm Born to Do This S--t'

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IIIDecember 10, 2019

Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose (25) celebrates the game winning score with forward Blake Griffin (23) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)
Brett Duke/Associated Press

Derrick Rose was so psyched after hitting a game-winning jump shot with 0.8 seconds remaining to propel the Detroit Pistons to a 105-103 win over New Orleans Monday night that he cursed on television:

Rose continued: "Like, dead serious, this is what I do. That's one of the reasons why they brought me here."

Rose scored 17 fourth-quarter points, including a game-tying layup to set up his game-winner:

The 31-year-old point guard finished with a team-high 21 points along with seven assists, three rebounds and a block off of the bench. 

His performance called back to his 2010-11 MVP campaign during which he regularly made game-changing shots. The three-time All-Star has bounced around since his prime years with the Chicago Bulls, and he signed a two-year deal with the Pistons during free agency this summer.

Entering Monday's matchup with the Pelicans, Rose was averaging 15.8 points, 5.7 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 23.5 minutes across 18 games (one start).

Related

    Pistons Escape with 105-103 Win Via Derrick Rose’s Game Winner

    Detroit Pistons logo
    Detroit Pistons

    Pistons Escape with 105-103 Win Via Derrick Rose’s Game Winner

    Detroit Bad Boys
    via Detroit Bad Boys

    Derrick Rose, Nemanja Bjelica Drill Game-Winning Buzzer-Beaters Moments Apart

    Detroit Pistons logo
    Detroit Pistons

    Derrick Rose, Nemanja Bjelica Drill Game-Winning Buzzer-Beaters Moments Apart

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Melo Warned CP3 'Just Be Careful' with Rockets

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Melo Warned CP3 'Just Be Careful' with Rockets

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Rockets' Protest Denied

    NBA denied Rockets their protest of OT loss to Spurs and disciplined all three refs from that game

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Rockets' Protest Denied

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report