Pistons' Derrick Rose on Game-Winner vs. Pelicans: 'I'm Born to Do This S--t'

Derrick Rose was so psyched after hitting a game-winning jump shot with 0.8 seconds remaining to propel the Detroit Pistons to a 105-103 win over New Orleans Monday night that he cursed on television:

Rose continued: "Like, dead serious, this is what I do. That's one of the reasons why they brought me here."

Rose scored 17 fourth-quarter points, including a game-tying layup to set up his game-winner:

The 31-year-old point guard finished with a team-high 21 points along with seven assists, three rebounds and a block off of the bench.

His performance called back to his 2010-11 MVP campaign during which he regularly made game-changing shots. The three-time All-Star has bounced around since his prime years with the Chicago Bulls, and he signed a two-year deal with the Pistons during free agency this summer.

Entering Monday's matchup with the Pelicans, Rose was averaging 15.8 points, 5.7 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 23.5 minutes across 18 games (one start).