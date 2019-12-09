Derrick Rose, Nemanja Bjelica Drill Game-Winning Buzzer-Beaters Moments Apart

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 10, 2019

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 09: Derrick Rose #25 of the Detroit Pistons celebrates a game-winning score with Blake Griffin #23 and Langston Galloway #9 against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center on December 09, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Monday night was a good time to be glued to League Pass as Nemanja Bjelica and Derrick Rose delivered buzzer-beaters minutes apart from one another.

First Bjelica drained a three-pointer that silenced the Toyota Center crowd and gave the Sacramento Kings a 119-118 win over the Houston Rockets.

A few hundred miles to the East, Rose capped a 17-point fourth quarter with a turnaround jumper to lift the Detroit Pistons over the New Orleans Pelicans 105-103.

Coincidentally, both players had NSFW reactions during their postgame interviews.

To add further insult, the Kings delivered another dagger to Houston on social media:

Earlier in the day, the NBA announced Commissioner Adam Silver denied the Rockets' protest from their 135-133 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, which centered on a dunk by James Harden that wasn't counted in the fourth quarter.

Monday's defeat continues what has been a difficult run for Houston following an 11-3 start. The team has dropped five of its last nine games and sits fifth in the Western Conference.

The Kings, meanwhile, are just a half-game out of the eighth seed after earning their second win in a row.

Over in the Big Easy, the Pistons continued their relatively hot stretch, with four victories in their last five games. Detroit is now within 1.5 games of the eighth-place Orlando Magic following Orlando's 110-101 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

