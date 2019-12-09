Derrick Rose, Nemanja Bjelica Drill Game-Winning Buzzer-Beaters Moments Apart

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Monday night was a good time to be glued to League Pass as Nemanja Bjelica and Derrick Rose delivered buzzer-beaters minutes apart from one another.

First Bjelica drained a three-pointer that silenced the Toyota Center crowd and gave the Sacramento Kings a 119-118 win over the Houston Rockets.

A few hundred miles to the East, Rose capped a 17-point fourth quarter with a turnaround jumper to lift the Detroit Pistons over the New Orleans Pelicans 105-103.

Coincidentally, both players had NSFW reactions during their postgame interviews.

To add further insult, the Kings delivered another dagger to Houston on social media:

Earlier in the day, the NBA announced Commissioner Adam Silver denied the Rockets' protest from their 135-133 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, which centered on a dunk by James Harden that wasn't counted in the fourth quarter.

Monday's defeat continues what has been a difficult run for Houston following an 11-3 start. The team has dropped five of its last nine games and sits fifth in the Western Conference.

The Kings, meanwhile, are just a half-game out of the eighth seed after earning their second win in a row.

Over in the Big Easy, the Pistons continued their relatively hot stretch, with four victories in their last five games. Detroit is now within 1.5 games of the eighth-place Orlando Magic following Orlando's 110-101 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.