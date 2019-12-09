Bengals' Carl Lawson Says Browns' Struggles Due to 'Fighting and Bickering'

Will Newton/Getty Images

Carl Lawson, a defensive end for the 1-12 Cincinnati Bengals, knows what a dysfunctional team looks like. So on Sunday, he could easily spot what has gone wrong for the 6-7 Cleveland Browns.

"They're not really a connected team," Lawson told reporters. "That’s the only thing I'd say about them. Not connected."

Lawson added: "They've got a lot of star power, but they just don't—fighting and bickering, all that kind of stuff. That doesn't win football games, no matter how talented you are."

The Browns defeated the Bengals 27-19 on Sunday. Lawson tallied four tackles, a sack and two tackles for loss in the game.

Cleveland has won four of its last five games. However, those wins have come against teams with a combined 21-31 record. Prior to this run, the Browns dropped four in a row to land at 2-6 entering Week 10.

Plenty of drama has surrounded the Browns throughout the season.

During his postgame press conference Sunday, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield called out the team's medical staff for mishandling receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s sports hernia. He then went on Twitter to clarify his comments:

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning that Beckham has been playing through the injury all season. Before news of his sports hernia emerged, Beckham was making headlines for reportedly wanting out of Cleveland despite having arrived in March via a trade with the New York Giants.

And on Nov. 15, the NFL indefinitely suspended Pro Bowl defensive end Myles Garrett after hitting Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph's uncovered head with his helmet during their Week 11 game.

The Browns were favored to win the AFC North entering the season, but first-year head coach Freddie Kitchens hasn't been able to translate their talent on paper into results on the field.

Cleveland can still win out and finish 9-7, which would be the franchise's first winning season since it went 10-6 in 2007.

The Browns face the 3-9-1 Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.