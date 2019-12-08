Glazer: Odell Beckham Jr. Told Players, Coaches He Wants to Leave Browns

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Odell Beckham Jr. hasn't even lasted a full season with the Cleveland Browns before reportedly telling players and coaches he wants out, according to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports.

"I don't see that relationship ending well for them after this year," Glazer said on Fox NFL Sunday.

Beckham was traded to the Browns last offseason after five years with the New York Giants but has struggled with 57 catches, 805 receiving yards and just two touchdowns in 12 games.

His catches and receiving yards per game are both the lowest of his career, while his previous career low of three touchdowns came in 2017 when he only played four games.

Meanwhile, Cleveland has struggled as a team with just a 5-7 record after entering the year with lofty expectations.

Considering Beckham has only played one playoff game in his six years in the NFL, it's understandable for him to be frustrated by more losing. The fact his numbers remain poor despite having a No. 1 pick in quarterback Baker Mayfield makes the reported dysfunction in Cleveland appear worse.

"Odell Beckham Jr.'s exceptional talent has been wasted this season in what multiple sources describe as a dysfunctional Browns offense," Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported.

The 27-year-old has four more years remaining on the contract he signed with the Giants, and it's unlikely the Browns simply release this type of talent. This means that for him to get a chance at a new team, it will have to come through another trade.