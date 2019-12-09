Former 4-Star QB Jake Bentley Transfers to Utah from South Carolina

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 9, 2019

South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley looks to pass against North Carolina in an NCAA college football game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
Nell Redmond/Associated Press

Former South Carolina Gamecocks starting quarterback Jake Bentley is headed to the Pac-12. 

On Monday, Bentley announced he is transferring to Utah after four seasons with the SEC program:

Bentley arrived at South Carolina in 2016 as a 4-star prospect, per 247Sports' composite rankings, and was the team's primary quarterback before this season. He played 33 games from 2016 through 2018 but appeared in just one in the 2019 campaign because he suffered a season-ending foot injury in the opener against North Carolina.

This comes after Bentley wrote a long message thanking head coach Will Muschamp, his teammates and the coaching staff while announcing he planned on transferring for his final year of eligibility after graduating South Carolina on Dec. 16:

Bentley became the Gamecocks' starter for the final seven games of his freshman season and threw for 1,420 yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions. He was named a team captain as a sophomore and remained in such a position for the rest of his South Carolina career.

He threw for 2,794 yards, 18 touchdowns and 12 interceptions as a sophomore and 3,171 yards, 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions as a junior. He also led the Gamecocks to bowl games all three years and was named the MVP of the Outback Bowl victory over Michigan on Jan. 1, 2018.

Freshman Ryan Hilinski started for South Carolina the rest of this season after Bentley suffered the injury.

Bentley now heads to a formidable Utah team that finished 11-2 and reached the Pac-12 Championship Game this season. However, star quarterback Tyler Huntley is a senior, which means the transfer figures to compete with Jason Shelley for the starting job next season.

Shelley took over for the Utes during the 2018 season when Huntley suffered an injury.

Related

    2019 Heisman Finalists 🏆

    College Football logo
    College Football

    2019 Heisman Finalists 🏆

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley contract amended

    Utah Utes Football logo
    Utah Utes Football

    Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley contract amended

    UteZone.com
    via UteZone.com

    Head Coach Kyle Whittingham announces contract amendment for Morgan Scalley

    Utah Utes Football logo
    Utah Utes Football

    Head Coach Kyle Whittingham announces contract amendment for Morgan Scalley

    University of Utah Athletics
    via University of Utah Athletics

    Burrow Unanimously Voted SEC Offensive Player of the Year

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Burrow Unanimously Voted SEC Offensive Player of the Year

    AP NEWS
    via AP NEWS