Report: Jordan Love May Forgo 2020 NFL Draft for Transfer; OU, Houston in Mix

The Frisco Bowl against 6-6 Kent State on Dec. 20 reportedly may be Utah State junior quarterback Jordan Love's final game with the Aggies.

"If he doesn't enter the NFL Draft, Utah State QB Jordan Love is contemplating a grad transfer, per source," Yahoo Sports' Dan Wetzel reported Monday. "Texas Tech, Oklahoma and Houston [are] all possible destinations. No decision made. NFL Draft grade will weigh heavily."

Love has thrown for 3,085 yards, 17 touchdowns and 16 interceptions, while Utah State went 7-5.

Dating back to 2017, Love has registered 8,283 yards, 57 touchdowns and 28 interceptions on 60.7 percent completion across 37 games.

Love was at his best last season. He posted career-highs in yards (3,567), touchdowns (32) and completion percentage (64.0). His 2018-19 campaign fueled speculation that he would become a first-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

The Athletic's Dane Brugler told the Locked On Colts Podcast on Dec. 6 that Love might still be in play as Indianapolis' first-round selection come April.

"I know (general manager) Chris Ballard, he's spent extensive time looking at Jordan Love this year. Love is maybe one of the few guys that the NFL loves a lot more the public seems to just because I know the stats aren't great. Has not had a great year. But context matters in terms of what he's been asked to do this year. Brand new coaching staff, one of his offensive lineman returning—that was the only returning starter on that offense this year aside from Love.



"All things considered, when you just look at the tools, teams are gonna bet on those tools every time. So, Jordan Love, if he declares, he still has a very good chance to go in the first round, and I think the Colts would make some sense."

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller, however, has Love as a third-round prospect in his latest three-round 2020 NFL mock draft posted Dec. 4.

The disparity between how different scouts are rating Love could sway his decision to return to college for one more season and ease any doubts.

In terms of where Love could transfer, Oklahoma is the most intriguing landing place because of what head coach Lincoln Riley has been able to do with quarterbacks. On the heels of having back-to-back Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks—Baker Mayfield in 2018 and Kyler Murray last year—Riley has brought out the best in graduate transfer quarterback Jalen Hurts this year.

That track record has to be enticing to Love.