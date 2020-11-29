Giants' Daniel Jones to Undergo MRI on Hamstring Injury Suffered vs. Bengals

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

New York Giants starting quarterback Daniel Jones suffered a hamstring injury during Sunday's win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

"We'll take a look and see what it is," head coach Joe Judge said, per Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. "He's got to see the doctors."

Judge also said Jones will undergo an MRI on Monday but was cleared by trainers to come back into the game if needed. Judge added he was "optimistic" Jones would be able to play against the Seattle Seahawks next week.

The second-year quarterback had an interesting rookie year. He started the season as Eli Manning's backup, though that lasted all of two games, as the long-time veteran struggled in those contests (556 passing yards, two touchdowns, two interceptions, 62.9 percent completion rate, 0-2 record).

Jones took over, leading the Giants to two straight wins. That was the last winning the Giants would do for a while, however, as the team promptly lost its next nine games, including a Week 14 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, which Jones missed due to a right high ankle sprain.

When healthy, Jones had his ups and downs, as rookie quarterbacks are wont to do. He threw for 3,027 yards, 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, completing 61.9 percent of his passes. His intermittent struggles were based somewhat on circumstance, as injuries limited key offensive players, including Saquon Barkley, Sterling Shepard and Evan Engram.

The Giants are going to give Jones every chance to prove he's a franchise quarterback in the coming years. Given their overall struggles, however, they'll need to slowly surround him with a far better supporting cast.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

It's a major task. For now, however, Colt McCoy will play if Jones is sidelined.