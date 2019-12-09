Report: NFL Investigating If Patriots Employee Taped Bengals' Play Calls

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The NFL league office is reportedly investigating allegations that a New England Patriots employee was videotaping the Cincinnati Bengals' play calls during their game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, according to ESPN's Dianna Russini.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Monday he was "aware there was an incident" and "the league was investigating it," per Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic.

The Patriots will face Cincinnati in a Week 15 matchup Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium.

"We are aware of the incident, and we are aware it is being investigated by NFL Security," the Bengals said in a statement, per Albert Breer of The MMQB. "We will have no further comment."

However, the Patriots said this was just a misunderstanding.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the team's advanced scout was being filmed for a "Do Your Job" video feature, and it was cleared by the Browns prior to the game. The Bengals alerted the NFL after seeing the New England film crew.

The Patriots have turned over their footage to the NFL and are cooperating completely, per Doug Kyed of NESN.

The organization has broken similar rules in the past. New England forfeited a first-round pick and head coach Bill Belichick was fined $500,000 in 2007 after being caught videotaping defensive signals of the New York Jets.

"Although it remains a league matter, I want to apologize to everyone who has been affected, most of all ownership, staff and players," Belichick said at the time, adding he had misinterpreted league rules.

Don Van Natta Jr. and Seth Wickersham of ESPN later reported in 2015 the Patriots had videotaped signals for opposing teams in as many as 40 games before being caught. The Rams, Panthers and Eagles all said the Patriots stole signals prior to Super Bowl victories over their teams.

The Patriots are 10-3 and looking to win their fourth Super Bowl in the last six years, while the Bengals are 1-12 and likely headed toward the No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft.