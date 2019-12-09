TMZ: Judge Orders Paul Pierce to Pay $100K to Security Guard He Called 'Racist'

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Former NBA star Paul Pierce was ordered to pay $100,000 to a security guard as a result of a lawsuit claiming defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress, according to TMZ Sports.

The initial incident occurred in 2018 during a UFC fight between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov. Pierce was caught on video getting agitated during an argument with security guard Christopher Mostello, calling him a "racist."

Mostello claimed he was only doing his job and his reputation took a hit from the viral story, leading to the lawsuit.

