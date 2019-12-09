TMZ: Judge Orders Paul Pierce to Pay $100K to Security Guard He Called 'Racist'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 9, 2019

BOSTON, MA - OCTOBER 30: Former Boston Celtics player Paul Pierce looks on during a game against the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden on October 30, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Former NBA star Paul Pierce was ordered to pay $100,000 to a security guard as a result of a lawsuit claiming defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress, according to TMZ Sports

The initial incident occurred in 2018 during a UFC fight between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov. Pierce was caught on video getting agitated during an argument with security guard Christopher Mostello, calling him a "racist."

Mostello claimed he was only doing his job and his reputation took a hit from the viral story, leading to the lawsuit.

    

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

