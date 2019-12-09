Heisman Race 2019: List of Finalists for Coveted Trophy Announced

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow leads a list of four players announced Monday as finalists for the 2019 Heisman Trophy.

Ohio State's Justin Fields and Chase Young join Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts as the other finalists:

The trophy will be awarded Saturday at 8 p.m. ET in New York City.

While there were arguably more players worthy of being finalists, only three spots are guaranteed, and any remaining finalists are based on how close the vote is, according to the Heisman's official site. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor are among those who fell short of qualifying.

Burrow is the favorite to win the award after an outstanding season in which he led the Tigers to the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff:

The quarterback wasn't on many Heisman lists before the season, but he broke out in 2019 with 4,715 yards and 48 passing touchdowns, adding three scores on the ground, against one of the most difficult schedules in college football. His consistency was impressive with at least 270 passing yards and two total touchdowns in every game, including three or more passing touchdowns in 11 of 13 contests.

His four-touchdown performance against Georgia in the SEC Championship Game likely sealed his fate as the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner.

Still, several other players deserved recognition for incredible seasons.

Fields was also a breakout star this year after transferring from Georgia to Ohio State. He was unbelievably efficient as a passer with 40 touchdowns and just one interception in his first year as a starter, adding 471 yards and 10 touchdowns as a runner.

He helped lead the No. 1 offense in college football at 48.7 points per game.

Young was the best defensive player in the country and arguably the most dominant on either side of the football, leading the country with 16.5 sacks despite missing two games because of an NCAA violation.

He was a difference-maker when on the field, adding 21 tackles for loss and seven forced fumbles while getting the attention from just about every NFL scout.

Hurts is trying to become the third straight Oklahoma quarterback to win the award after Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray took the honors in back-to-back seasons. The Alabama transfer has a different style than those two, but he fit in perfectly with this offense, totaling 3,634 passing yards, 1,255 rushing yards and 51 total touchdowns (32 passing, 18 rushing and one receiving).

His play helped the Sooners win a Big 12 title and a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Each of these players will now have a chance to go down in college football history by becoming the 85th winner of the Heisman Trophy.