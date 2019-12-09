Lakers' Frank Vogel Calls Anthony Davis' 50-Point Night 'One for the Ages'

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis turned back the clock during his team's 142-125 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.

"An old-school performance ... one for the ages," Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said of Davis' showing of 50 points, seven rebounds, six assists, four steals and one block on 20-of-29 shooting from the field without a made three-pointer, per Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet.

Trudell noted Vogel pointed to Davis' post moves and ability to put up numbers like that while also anchoring the team's interior defense.

Any fears the rest of the Western Conference have about the Davis and LeBron James combination were on full display in the contest against the Timberwolves. While Davis was busy putting up head-turning numbers, James stuffed the stat sheet as well with 32 points, 13 assists and four rebounds, working as a facilitator in pick-and-rolls with the Kentucky product multiple times.

Just for good measure, the 34-year-old turned back the clock as well with a monster jam in the second quarter.

Yet, it was the frontcourt battle between Davis and Karl-Anthony Towns that stood out given their status as two of the best young playmakers in the league. Davis far outshined his counterpart, as the Timberwolves big man posted 19 points, eight assists and four rebounds in a solid but unspectacular performance.

If Davis and James continue to play like they did Sunday, it isn't difficult to envision the Lakers fulfilling their high expectations this season.

The team is 21-3 and four games clear of the Los Angeles Clippers in the race for the No. 1 seed in the daunting Western Conference. It is next in action on Wednesday when it faces the Orlando Magic.