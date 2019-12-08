Saints' Jared Cook Out vs. 49ers After Suffering Concussion on TD Catch

New Orleans Saints tight end Jared Cook (87) carries on a touchdown reception in the first half an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)
Brett Duke/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints tight end Jared Cook was ruled out of Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers after suffering a concussion.

The injury came on a hard hit in the end zone after grabbing his second touchdown of the game:

He ended his day with two catches for 64 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

    

   

