Saints' Jared Cook Out vs. 49ers After Suffering Concussion on TD Catch

Brett Duke/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints tight end Jared Cook was ruled out of Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers after suffering a concussion.

The injury came on a hard hit in the end zone after grabbing his second touchdown of the game:

He ended his day with two catches for 64 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

