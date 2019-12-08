College Football Playoff Championship 2020: Dates, TV Schedule, Live-Stream Info

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The only drama on Selection Day centered on the No. 1 seed, and the College Football Playoff selection committee gave that coveted ranking to the LSU Tigers.

Following a stellar 37-10 victory over Georgia, head coach Ed Orgeron's club hopped Ohio State in the final rankings. The Buckeyes had previously jumped LSU for the No. 1 spot, but a poor first-half performance during an eventual win over Wisconsin cost Ohio State.

And, so, the Buckeyes have the less-favorable matchup; they'll take on 13-0 and last year's national champions Clemson.

That contest will probably draw more attention than LSU's clash with Oklahoma, but both are enticing showdowns.

College Football Playoff Schedule

Peach Bowl

Matchup: No. 1 LSU vs. No. 4 Oklahoma

When: Saturday, Dec. 28, at 4 p.m. ET

TV and live stream: ESPN, WatchESPN

Fiesta Bowl

Matchup: No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Clemson

When: Saturday, Dec. 28, at 8 p.m. ET

TV and live stream: ESPN, WatchESPN

Championship Game

Matchup: Peach Bowl vs. Fiesta Bowl Winners

When: Monday, Jan. 13, at 8 p.m. ET

TV and live stream: ESPN, WatchESPN

Early Storylines to Watch

All four programs have excellent fan support, but LSU unquestionably has the most advantageous home-field advantage. The top-ranked Tigers will play in Atlanta, and a victory means they'd take on the Fiesta Bowl winner in New Orleans.

Yes, Orgeron said this on SEC Network after Saturday's victory: "It don't matter who they tell us to play, where they tell us to play, we comin'!"

But there's no question the Tigers—led by likely Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow—will enjoy the short trip to Atlanta.

Oklahoma, meanwhile, is certain to embrace the underdog role.

Sorry, Sooners fans; the conclusion of OU being a tier below LSU, Ohio State and Clemson is reasonable. Take, for example, the immediate betting line at 5Dimes rising from LSU -8.5 to -10.5 within three minutes, per Jimmy Traina of Sports Illustrated.

Fortunately for the Big 12 champions, Jalen Hurts has thrived with that mentality lately. The star quarterback lost his starting job at Alabama before emerging as a hero last season. And in 2019, he's quieted critics as a much-improved passer.

Nobody is playing with a larger chip on his shoulder than Hurts, and it may benefit the Sooners. Emotions aside, though, they'll need to play a near-perfect offensive game or slow Burrow and Co., which exactly zero defenses have done this season.

In the Fiesta Bowl, mental tactics could also be a focal point.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has tirelessly pounded the narrative of his program being disrespected. "Y'all make it easy for me," he said on ESPN's selection show.

While not necessarily true in reality, any motivation ploy can be effective. Ohio State—no matter whether it stresses the narrative—will have a few players thinking about revenge. Three years ago, Clemson smoked the Buckeyes 31-0 in a national semifinal.

First-year coach Ryan Day and new starting quarterback Justin Fields will try to help Ohio State bury that memory and dethrone the reigning champions in the process.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.