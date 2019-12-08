AP College Football Poll 2019: Top 25 Rankings After Championship Games

John Bazemore/Associated Press

The final Associated Press poll of the 2019 regular season is in, and LSU will head into the playoffs as the writers' favorite to take home a national championship.

The Tigers remained the country's No. 1 team after thrashing Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, with Ohio State coming in at No. 2. Clemson, Oklahoma and Georgia round out the top five.

Here's a look at the entire Top 25:

1. LSU

2. Ohio State

3. Clemson

4. Oklahoma

5. Georgia

6. Florida

7. Oregon

8. Baylor

9. Alabama

9. Auburn

11. Wisconsin

12. Utah

13. Penn State

14. Notre Dame

15. Memphis

16. Minnesota

17. Michigan

18. Boise State

19. Iowa

20. Appalachian State

21. Navy

22. USC

23. Cincinnati

24. Air Force

25. Oklahoma State

The AP top four mirrors the College Football Playoff selection committee, which also announced its final rankings Sunday.

LSU's dominant win over Georgia undoubtedly played a large factor in the Tigers receiving the No. 1 seed. Joe Burrow threw for 341 yards and four touchdowns in the 37-10 romp over the then-No. 4 team in the country, cementing his Heisman season with a borderline flawless performance.

"In my opinion, he should win [the Heisman]," LSU coach Ed Orgeron told reporters after the game. "In my opinion, he's going to win it. The best thing about Joe is he's a team player. All he wants to do is win this game. Individual awards are not high on his list. That's what makes him such a great team player."

Ohio State also earned a conference championship Saturday but lost the style points battle after an ugly first half against Wisconsin. The Buckeyes went into the break trailing 21-14 but roared back in the second half with 27 unanswered to win their third straight Big Ten title.

Justin Fields threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns, while J.K. Dobbins rushed for 172 yards and a score.

"I think the whole team knew we didn't play to our potential in the first half," Fields told reporters. "We got together and came out with confidence in the second half and just played our game."

Clemson and Oklahoma also had diametrically opposed experiences in their respective championship contests. While Clemson breezed to a 62-17 win over an overmatched Virginia team, Oklahoma was taken to overtime by Baylor despite the Bears being down to their third-string quarterback. Jacob Zeno connected on his first two passes after entering the game, totaling 159 yards, and springing life into Baylor in the fourth quarter.

However, Oklahoma's defense came alive in the overtime period following a Rhamondre Stevenson touchdown run and held on for the win.

LSU will meet the Sooners on Dec. 28 in the Peach Bowl, while Ohio State and Clemson go head-to-head in the Fiesta.