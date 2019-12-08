Early Predictions for Matches on the WWE TLC 2019 Card

Early Predictions for Matches on the WWE TLC 2019 CardDecember 8, 2019
WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs takes place on December 15, but as of the time this article was published, only three matches have been announced.
Roman Reigns will take on King Baron Corbin in a TLC match, The New Day will defend the SmackDown Tag Team Championships against The Revival and Bray Wyatt will face The Miz.
Daniel Bryan has been missing in action since The Fiend attacked him on the November 29 episode of SmackDown, and The A-Lister has surprisingly been the only person trying to make sure Wyatt does not corrupt him.
Corbin and Reigns have been feuding on and off for the past couple of years, so another match in their ongoing saga is not surprising.
The Revival's Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder won a Fatal 4-Way match on Friday's SmackDown to earn their title shot against Big E and Kofi Kingston, and the former champions promised to win the titles back using old school wrestling tactics.
We don't know for sure what the rest of the card will look like, but we can make some educated guesses. Let's make some early predictions for the three announced matches as well as predict what else will be added to the card.
Baron Corbin vs. Roman Reigns
Corbin and Reigns have been in the ring together enough times for WWE to make several DVD compilations of their encounters.
Friday's SmackDown saw The King take their feud to a new level when he and Dolph Ziggler doused the former world champion in dog food in what might the most disgusting segment the blue brand has featured in years.
It's hard to tell who this feud is designed to help. Corbin is already a top heel whether you like him or not, and The Big Dog has been a major star for years.
There is still one more episode of SmackDown between now and TLC, but based on what we have seen so far, Reigns is going to leave the pay-per-view with a victory. WWE only humiliates babyfaces when they are going to get revenge.
It's too bad they are in a TLC match with no title to hang above the ring. This will be nothing more than a glorified hardcore bout with an emphasis on three specific weapons, but that doesn't mean it can't be good.
Prediction: Reigns wins
The New Day vs. The Revival
The New Day and The Revival are unquestionably the top tag teams on the blue brand. Putting them together for another match makes more sense than thrusting a team like Mustafa Ali and Shorty G into that position.
Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson are incredible performers who can steal the show against another talented team when they are given the right opportunity.
This bout doesn't have a special stipulation yet, but it wouldn't be surprising if WWE made it a ladder match to increase the level of excitement.
A tables match would also work well for these teams, especially if it was elimination-style. Regardless of whether they get a stipulation or not, these two teams should produce another solid performance.
As for the winners, The New Day only won the belts on November 8. It feels a bit early for Big E and Kofi Kingston to lose the titles back to the same team they beat to win them in the first place.
Prediction: The New Day retains
The Miz vs. Bray Wyatt
The Miz and Bryan have had an up-and-down relationship for almost a decade, but it is still shocking to see The A-Lister become the only person fighting for The Yes! Man in his feud with Wyatt.
By making himself part of this storyline, The Miz opened himself up to The Fiend's attacks. Surprisingly, Wyatt attacked him in his Firefly Fun House getup instead of his Fiend attire.
This creates an interesting possibility. What if we see the sweater-wearing Wyatt face The Miz at TLC instead of The Fiend?
We have yet to see him step into the ring as his host persona, and doing so would allow him to work a different kind of match than he would as The Fiend.
The Universal Championship is not on the line unless WWE changes its mind this week before the PPV, but that is not likely to affect the outcome.
Prediction: Wyatt wins
Other Likely Additions
The most recent episodes of Raw and SmackDown have given us a good idea of how the rest of the TLC card will look.
Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch will likely challenge The Kabuki Warriors for the women's tag titles. The Queen and The Man have not been friends for over a year, but they have worked well together in recent weeks. It's possible we see the return of Becky Two Belts at TLC if she and Charlotte can get the win.
Another women's division matchup that seems plausible is Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans. They have had a few interactions recently, and Friday's SmackDown saw them trade insults on the mic before Bayley helped her best friend take down The Sassy Southern Belle.
The less we say about Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley, the better. This bout is almost guaranteed to happen, and hopefully, it will mark the end of this storyline.
WWE has quite a few options to choose from if it wants to add anything else to the card. Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre may end up in the ring together and so could Rey Mysterio and AJ Styles.
With only three confirmed matches, the card is still wide open. WWE may choose to capitalize on NXT's success during Survivor Series weekend by giving a couple of Superstars from the black-and-gold brand the spotlight at TLC.
What are your TLC 2019 predictions, and what else would you like to see added to the card?