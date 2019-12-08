Early Predictions for Matches on the WWE TLC 2019 Card

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs takes place on December 15, but as of the time this article was published, only three matches have been announced.

Roman Reigns will take on King Baron Corbin in a TLC match, The New Day will defend the SmackDown Tag Team Championships against The Revival and Bray Wyatt will face The Miz.

Daniel Bryan has been missing in action since The Fiend attacked him on the November 29 episode of SmackDown, and The A-Lister has surprisingly been the only person trying to make sure Wyatt does not corrupt him.

Corbin and Reigns have been feuding on and off for the past couple of years, so another match in their ongoing saga is not surprising.

The Revival's Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder won a Fatal 4-Way match on Friday's SmackDown to earn their title shot against Big E and Kofi Kingston, and the former champions promised to win the titles back using old school wrestling tactics.

We don't know for sure what the rest of the card will look like, but we can make some educated guesses. Let's make some early predictions for the three announced matches as well as predict what else will be added to the card.