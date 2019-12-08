Fiesta Bowl 2019: Known Info Before Final Playoff Rankings Reveal

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The three best teams in the FBS are familiar with the Fiesta Bowl.

The Ohio State Buckeyes have made the most appearances in Arizona, with its last coming against the Clemson Tigers in a national semifinal in 2016.

A year ago, the LSU Tigers made the trip to the desert for an eight-point triumph over the UCF Knights.

Given Ohio State's Fiesta Bowl frequency and LSU's proximity to the Peach Bowl, the Buckeyes seem like the more likely of the two to visit the southwest on December 28.

Known Fiesta Bowl Information

Date: Saturday, December 28

Start Time: 4 p.m. or 8 p.m. ET.

Ohio State entered Week 15 as the No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff rankings, but its poor first half against Wisconsin may allow LSU to take that spot.

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The Big Ten champion's case for the top seed includes three consecutive victories over ranked foes, a regular-season triumph over Wisconsin and a quality win over Cincinnati from nonconference action.

But with the margins so slim between the Buckeyes and LSU, they may fall to No. 2 since the Tigers were the more dominant squad in their conference championship tilt.

After Saturday's win, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day challenged observers to find a better team than his, per The Athletic's Ari Wasserman.

If Ohio State lands at No. 2, it should square off with Clemson, who beat the Buckeyes 31-0 in the 2016 Fiesta Bowl on the way to a national title.

Most of the major figures involved in that contest have moved on, including former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer.

In the 2019 version of the matchup, Clemson would face a tough individual challenge in the form of Chase Young.

The junior entered Saturday with 16.5 sacks and he garnered Heisman Trophy buzz for his performances against Wisconsin and Penn State.

In 13 games, Trevor Lawrence has been sacked 12 times, including twice in the ACC Championship Game.

Clemson's sophomore phenom has thrown for at least three touchdowns in eight consecutive contests, and he has a wide receiver corps, led by Justyn Ross and Tee Higgins, that can test the Buckeyes' secondary.

If the Big Ten winner earns top billing Sunday, it would still have a tough task on its hands versus Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts.

The Alabama transfer is one of the best dual-threat signal-callers in the FBS and he carries the most playoff experience of any player from his three previous trips with the Crimson Tide.

In addition to Hurts, the Sooners possess a top receiver in CeeDee Lamb, who could be involved in a matchup of potential Top 10 NFL draft picks versus Jeff Okudah.

In his latest mock draft, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller had Okudah landing at No. 5 and Lamb going at No. 7.

The more favorable foe for Ohio State's offense would be Oklahoma, who gave up over 20 points in four of its last five games.

Conversely, Clemson has given up 47 points since the start of November, and it outgained Virginia 619-387 in the ACC Championship Game.

Justin Fields and J.K. Dobbins could find more holes in the Oklahoma defense, and if that occurs, they may continue their recent runs of form.

Fields eclipsed 200 passing yards in four of his last five games and Dobbins has three straight 150-yard-plus rushing performances.

No matter which defense lines up across from them, the quarterback-running back tandem may be the biggest challenge Clemson or Oklahoma faces this season.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from ESPN.com.